Third accolade for housing association

PUBLISHED: 10:14 01 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:14 01 March 2019

The team at Orwell Housing Association celebrating success Picture: ORWELL HOUSING ASSOCIATION

The team at Orwell Housing Association celebrating success Picture: ORWELL HOUSING ASSOCIATION

Orwell Housing Association

Orwell Housing Association has again been recognised as one of The Sunday Times 100 Best Not For Profit organisations to work for in the UK.

The Ipswich-based housing association were listed within The Sunday Times best companies to work in 2016, 2017 and now in 2019.

Orwell Housing Association provides homes for more than 7,500 residents by managing 4,000 plus properties, throughout Suffolk, Norfolk, Cambridge and Essex.

After receiving a top accolade from employee engagement specialists Best Companies, Orwell Housing Association celebrated its’ award with staff on National Best Companies Day, today Friday March 1.

Orwell Housing chief executive Wendy Evans-Hendrick said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone at Orwell for all of the hard work and dedication that goes into making this such a great place to work, it is after all people that make our organisation what it is.”

“This accolade is particularly important to us as it is our employee’s opinion of us who anonymously scored metrics such as leadership, work/life balance, personal growth, wellbeing and the relationship between management and staff.

Being placed in the Top 100 2019 list is a huge accomplishment that we’re really proud of. Over the years the business has evolved and grown, and it’s greatly reassuring that we’ve managed to maintain our unique company culture and values.”

The list, published annually is all about putting Britain’s most attractive and effective employers in the spotlight. Organisations are judged on a variety of factors, including workplace engagement initiatives, employee well-being and perks, and company culture and values. Employees score from ‘strongly agree’ to ‘strongly disagree’ on a seven-point scale.

“The survey makes it clear that our employees believe that great teamwork, supportive managers, our tenants and a sense of family make Orwell a great place to work,” she added.

