Farmer hopes to use homegrown hops and barley to make beer after snapping up pub and brewery business

Mauldons beer being sampled at a beer festival by James Buckle, Charlie's father and owner of Heathpatch Picture: M3-MEDIA M3-MEDIA, Newmarket

The owner of two Suffolk pubs has taken over a pub and brewery business in Sudbury - and hopes to produce a home-grown beer.

Stephen Sims, who has sold Mauldons brewery in Sudbury to a Suffolk farming business Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS Stephen Sims, who has sold Mauldons brewery in Sudbury to a Suffolk farming business Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS

Heathpatch - which owns the Bildeston Crown and Lindsey Rose, both near Ipswich - has snapped up Mauldons, which owns the Brewery Tap pub on East Street, and a brewery dating back to 1795, for an undisclosed sum.

The original Sudbury business was started by the Mauldon family at the Bull Hotel in Ballingdon, and was bought by Stephen and Alison Sims in 2000.

They moved the brewery to new premises at 13 Churchfield Road, Sudbury, in 2004 - where it has continued to grow and produce award-winning real ale - but have now decided to retire.

Heathpatch said it is keeping on all current staff at the business, including head of brewing Steve Birch, and was excited at its future growth prospects.

Sophie and Charlie Buckle after taking over ownership of the Lindsey Rose in Hadleigh two years ago Picture: GREGG BROWN Sophie and Charlie Buckle after taking over ownership of the Lindsey Rose in Hadleigh two years ago Picture: GREGG BROWN

Heathpatch, which is based at Buckles' family farm at Semer, near Ipswich, includes a farm business, and various diversifications, including residential and commercial property and enterprises such as recycling companies Global Recycling and PVP and recycling and anaerobic digestion firm Material Change and electronics company Camden Boss.

Charlie Buckle, who will be taking over Stephen Sims' role as managing director at the Sudbury offices, said: "We are pleased to have moved in to a new line of business, that further strengthens our position in the hospitality sector in Suffolk.

"The high quality of product, alongside the teams, at both the brewery and The Brewery Tap, makes for a very interesting prospect for the future. With the arable farm owned by Heathpatch, we intend to use our own malting barley and hops, eventually aiming to produce a completely environmentally friendly and sustainable product."

Mauldons beer alongside Lindsey Rose craft cider Picture: M3-MEDIA Mauldons beer alongside Lindsey Rose craft cider Picture: M3-MEDIA

Mr Sims said he and wife Alison were "delighted" at the sale.

"It has been a fantastic journey over the last 19 years, but the time is now right for us to retire. We would like to thank all of our staff, past and present, for all the hard work and loyalty over the years. We would not have enjoyed the success we have had without them.

"It was important for us to sell our business to someone with the necessary enthusiasm and commitment to drive the business forward, and we are certain Charlie Buckle and his team will continue the growth and success of the company."