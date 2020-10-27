E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Ipswich’s Revolution to remain open despite closure fears

PUBLISHED: 14:06 27 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:06 27 October 2020

Revolution Bars, which has a branch in Ipswich, will close six of its sites nationwide Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Revolution Bars has confirmed its Ipswich branch will remain open after fears were raised of an impending closure.

The firm announced on Tuesday that it was planning to close six of its 50 sites due to plummeting sales after the government’s 10pm curfew was introduced.

Revolution had bounced back after reopening from the coronavirus lockdown, with sales reaching nearly 78% of last year’s levels in the three weeks before the curfew.

But the measures introduced last month saw its sales drop to below half of last year’s levels.

Rob Fitcher, chief executive of Revolution, said the decision would “safeguard the future of the group and improve long-term performance”.

The move to close six of Revolution’s bars is expected to put 130 jobs at risk.

However, Revolution has confirmed the Ipswich branch is not being considered for closure and will remain open.

