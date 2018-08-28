Video

Store opens later for armistice day

Oak Firniture Land in Ipswich Archant

Oak Furniture Land, the UK’s largest retailer of solid hardwood furniture, will be opening its Ipswich store at 12pm on Sunday 11th November to remember and honour those who served and gave their lives during the First World War on the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day.

The company, which has over 1,300 employees and 99 stores across the UK, will be keeping its doors closed during the morning to allow colleagues time to pay their respects.

This year’s commemorations mark both Remembrance Sunday and the 100th anniversary of the signing of Armistice agreement, recognising the end of the First World War.

Oak Furniture Land’s chief executive Alex Fisher said: “Our colleagues are at the heart of our business and we wanted to provide the chance for them to remember the sacrifice made by so many men and women, in whichever way they choose. We thank our customers for helping us to support Remembrance Sunday and the 100th Armistice Day.”

Oak Furniture Land stores across the country have also been raising money for The Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal. To find a furniture store near you, use Oak Furniture Land’s store locator tool.