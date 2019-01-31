Snow

Snow

max temp: 3°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Have your say on jobs, pay and housing as the Bank of England’s Citizens’ Panel comes to Ipswich

31 January, 2019 - 19:50
Phil Eckersley, the Bank of Englands agent for the south east and East Anglia, will chair the event in Ipswich Picture: DAVID GARRAD

Phil Eckersley, the Bank of Englands agent for the south east and East Anglia, will chair the event in Ipswich Picture: DAVID GARRAD

Archant

What do you think about jobs, pay, housing and cost of living in the county? You have a chance to share your views with senior policy makers at the Bank of England in March – as Ipswich hosts the Citizens’ Panel for the South East and East Anglia.

The event follows a report from the Royal Society of Arts, Manufacturing and Commerce, which called for the Bank to create new regional panels to better understand the economy around the country.

The Bank’s chief economist Andy Haldane urges people across Suffolk and Essex to get involved.

“Our Citizens’ Panels are a crucial new initiative for the Bank of England, allowing us to listen directly to communities and citizens right across the UK about the economic issues that affect them.

“Hearing first-hand about what matters to people will allow us to make better decisions for the good of everyone in the UK.

“We’re really looking forward to hearing about the things that affect people’s lives, from housing and pay to the cost of living and the financial services they use.”

The first meeting of the panel is set to take place in Ipswich from 6pm to 9pm on Monday, March 11.

Anyone over 18 can apply to attend and the Bank hopes to attract people from a wide variety of backgrounds.

Elisabeth Stheeman, a member of the Bank’s Financial Policy Committee, will be at the event listen to what panel members and the public have to say on the big economic issues of the day.

Phil Eckersley, the Bank of England’s agent for the south east and East Anglia, who will also chair the event, said: “I am delighted that we are holding the first meeting of our new Citizens’ Panel for the South East and East Anglia in Ipswich.

“We are looking to attract a wide range of people to join the panel so that we can hear from as many diverse voices as possible.

“You certainly don’t need to be an expert on the economy to come along – the economy affects us all in different ways and it’s those various perspectives we want to hear.”

If you would like to apply to join the Bank of England Citizens’ Panel see here.

Alternatively, call the Bank’s Agency for the South East and East Anglia on 0203 461 3954.

The closing date for applications is February 17.

Most Read

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

Chris Sutton, right, says Ipswich Town are going down. Picture: PA SPORT

‘It’s going to be scary out there’ – Mayor’s fears as triple child killer set to be released from Suffolk prison

David McGreavy who killed three children before hanging their mutilated bodies on a fence outside their home Picture: PA WIRE

Most Read

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

#includeImage($article, 225)

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘It’s going to be scary out there’ – Mayor’s fears as triple child killer set to be released from Suffolk prison

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Heavy snow forecast overnight for Suffolk

Christchurch Park had a light dusting of snow Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

One in, one out and the deals that didn’t happen at Ipswich Town on deadline day

Ipswich Town have signed right-back James Bree on loan from Aston Villa. Photo: ITFC

Deadline Day Live: Bree signs, McLoughlin departs with Pennington and Knudsen set to stay

The January transfer window closes at 11pm this evening. Picture: ARCHANT

Cotter to remain with Ipswich despite Swindon interest

Barry Cotter in action for Ipswich Town U23s Picture: ROSS HALLS

‘Disruptive passengers’ lead to train cancellation

Passengers are facing train delays in Walton-on-the-Naze due to 'disruptive passengers' Picture: NEIL PERRY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists