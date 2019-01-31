Have your say on jobs, pay and housing as the Bank of England’s Citizens’ Panel comes to Ipswich

Phil Eckersley, the Bank of Englands agent for the south east and East Anglia, will chair the event in Ipswich

What do you think about jobs, pay, housing and cost of living in the county? You have a chance to share your views with senior policy makers at the Bank of England in March – as Ipswich hosts the Citizens’ Panel for the South East and East Anglia.

The event follows a report from the Royal Society of Arts, Manufacturing and Commerce, which called for the Bank to create new regional panels to better understand the economy around the country.

The Bank’s chief economist Andy Haldane urges people across Suffolk and Essex to get involved.

“Our Citizens’ Panels are a crucial new initiative for the Bank of England, allowing us to listen directly to communities and citizens right across the UK about the economic issues that affect them.

“Hearing first-hand about what matters to people will allow us to make better decisions for the good of everyone in the UK.

“We’re really looking forward to hearing about the things that affect people’s lives, from housing and pay to the cost of living and the financial services they use.”

The first meeting of the panel is set to take place in Ipswich from 6pm to 9pm on Monday, March 11.

Anyone over 18 can apply to attend and the Bank hopes to attract people from a wide variety of backgrounds.

Elisabeth Stheeman, a member of the Bank’s Financial Policy Committee, will be at the event listen to what panel members and the public have to say on the big economic issues of the day.

Phil Eckersley, the Bank of England’s agent for the south east and East Anglia, who will also chair the event, said: “I am delighted that we are holding the first meeting of our new Citizens’ Panel for the South East and East Anglia in Ipswich.

“We are looking to attract a wide range of people to join the panel so that we can hear from as many diverse voices as possible.

“You certainly don’t need to be an expert on the economy to come along – the economy affects us all in different ways and it’s those various perspectives we want to hear.”

If you would like to apply to join the Bank of England Citizens’ Panel see here.

Alternatively, call the Bank’s Agency for the South East and East Anglia on 0203 461 3954.

The closing date for applications is February 17.