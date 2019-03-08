Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Sheepshanks addresses Suffolk business leaders and decision makers

PUBLISHED: 09:52 09 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:52 09 April 2019

David Sheepshanks Picture: DAVID SHEEPSHANKS

David Sheepshanks Picture: DAVID SHEEPSHANKS

(Copyright: David Sheepshanks)

Ipswich Town Football Club’s former chairman is set to speak to Suffolk business leaders.

David Sheepshanks, who was executive chairman of the club for 14 years, will be speaking at an exclusive event for Ipswich Suffolk Business Club members.

The event, supported by Ipswich Town Football Club, Milsoms, Greene King and Genesis PR, takes place on Friday, April 12, at the club.

MORE – Suffolk, Essex and Norfolk firms encouraged to look to China to help reduce trade deficit

Business club chair Luke Morris said: “This is an exclusive chance to hear from David Sheepshanks. The former ITFC chairman will speak about his time at the football club and his successful charity and business career.”

Ipswich Suffolk Business Club includes local business owners, leaders and decision makers. Its aim is to promote business growth and accelerate Suffolk’s business reputation in the UK.

It holds a series of business lunches throughout the year, attracting speakers including business entrepreneurs and political influencers.

Most Read

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Dramatic photos of fire crews battling three-storey wood store blaze

Fire crews are battling a blaze at a three-storey wood store in Sedge Fen Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Signing strikers is a summer priority for Lambert... and he wants to keep Keane at Town permanently

Paul Lambert wants to keep Will Keane at Ipswich Town and is also understood to be keen on Tranmere's James Norwood. Picture: STEVE WALLER/PA

‘This hasn’t been a good week for the Army’ - Army chief criticises Colchester soldiers over Corbyn picture scandal

The Army is investigating a viral video which appears to show soldiers from Colchester Garrison shooting at an image of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn Picture: NEIL HANNA/PA WIRE

Town introduce ticket restrictions to stop Leeds fans flooding Portman Road on final day

Police out in force in the away section, for the Ipswich Town v Leeds United match in January 2018. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Most Read

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Dramatic photos of fire crews battling three-storey wood store blaze

Fire crews are battling a blaze at a three-storey wood store in Sedge Fen Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Signing strikers is a summer priority for Lambert... and he wants to keep Keane at Town permanently

Paul Lambert wants to keep Will Keane at Ipswich Town and is also understood to be keen on Tranmere's James Norwood. Picture: STEVE WALLER/PA

‘This hasn’t been a good week for the Army’ - Army chief criticises Colchester soldiers over Corbyn picture scandal

The Army is investigating a viral video which appears to show soldiers from Colchester Garrison shooting at an image of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn Picture: NEIL HANNA/PA WIRE

Town introduce ticket restrictions to stop Leeds fans flooding Portman Road on final day

Police out in force in the away section, for the Ipswich Town v Leeds United match in January 2018. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Police motorbike involved in collision while escorting abnormal load

Cotmer Road in Lowestoft. GOOGLE MAPS

Two weeks of disruption as road closed for drainage works

The roadworks will take place in Woolpit. Picture: LIBRARY

‘The perfect time to celebrate our international offering’: Larking Gowen changes its name

(Front L-R) Managing partner Jon Woolston and business development partner Phil Moy join staff to celebrate the launch of the new brand. Picture: Sylvaine Poitau

Will more Suffolk councils merge and what will it mean for homes?

Babergh council leader John Ward with his opposite number from Mid Suffolk, Nick Gowrley. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Challenges building cultural cohesion with town’s newer arrivals

Organisations such as Ipswich Community Media, pictured at an open day at ISCRE, have worked to support new communities Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists