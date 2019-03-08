Sheepshanks addresses Suffolk business leaders and decision makers

David Sheepshanks Picture: DAVID SHEEPSHANKS (Copyright: David Sheepshanks)

Ipswich Town Football Club’s former chairman is set to speak to Suffolk business leaders.

David Sheepshanks, who was executive chairman of the club for 14 years, will be speaking at an exclusive event for Ipswich Suffolk Business Club members.

The event, supported by Ipswich Town Football Club, Milsoms, Greene King and Genesis PR, takes place on Friday, April 12, at the club.

Business club chair Luke Morris said: “This is an exclusive chance to hear from David Sheepshanks. The former ITFC chairman will speak about his time at the football club and his successful charity and business career.”

Ipswich Suffolk Business Club includes local business owners, leaders and decision makers. Its aim is to promote business growth and accelerate Suffolk’s business reputation in the UK.

It holds a series of business lunches throughout the year, attracting speakers including business entrepreneurs and political influencers.