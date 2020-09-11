E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Museums launch traineeship scheme in wake of Covid redundancies

PUBLISHED: 07:30 12 September 2020

There will be a further bid for funding for Ipswich Museum Picture: Ipswich Borough Council

There will be a further bid for funding for Ipswich Museum Picture: Ipswich Borough Council

Archant

Every year, Suffolk Museums run the Transforming People to Transform Museums project – but this year Matthew Jones, the project officer, said the traineeship had a special purpose.

The Eastbridge Windpump that will be refurbished with the grant money. Picture: MUSEUM OF EAST ANGLIAN LIFEThe Eastbridge Windpump that will be refurbished with the grant money. Picture: MUSEUM OF EAST ANGLIAN LIFE

“This year with all that has happened regarding redundancies and shrinkage in the employment market I just wanted to bring this opportunity to as many people as I can,” Mr Jones said.

MORE: Former blacksmith’s forge with links to King Henry VIII goes up for sale for £1.175m

The lottery funded scheme gives people who believe they may not have the right qualifications or background to work in the industry, a route in.

It is open to applications aged 18-55 who have not completed an undergraduate degree.

All nine of the traineeships are based at museums across Suffolk and Essex.

Steam engines parade through town at Leiston Long Shop Steam Up day. Picture: RACHEL EDGESteam engines parade through town at Leiston Long Shop Steam Up day. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

These include the Museum of East Anglian Life in Stowmarket, the Long Shop Museum in Leiston, the National Horse Racing Museum in Newmarket and Colchester and Ipswich museums.

Lisa, a former trainee on the scheme, said: “I’ve been able to do things that I thought I would never be able to do.

You may also want to watch:

“I’ve learnt so much working here and I am still learning something different about the museum every day.

Museum of East Anglian Life Picture: GREGG BROWNMuseum of East Anglian Life Picture: GREGG BROWN

“I’ve managed to produce pieces of work that I wouldn’t have thought I could do.

“It gives you the chance to learn on the job and to take you out of your comfort zone to be able to learn something new or different.

“It means working with a wonderful and helpful staff to help and encourage you throughout your traineeship.

“It gives a new look on your career and what you want to do with it.”

Trainees on the scheme will receive a monthly bursary of £1,200, on the job training and an NVQ Level 3 qualification.

Applications for the traineeships open on October 1 and close at the end of that month. Successful trainees will then start in January 2021 and finish in January 2022.

More information on how to apply can be found here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public may be told to stay home during night time hours as the government considers bringing in a curfew Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

90 school pupils told to self-isolate as eight staff members catch coronavirus

Eight staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 at Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill. Headteacher Andy Hunter. Pictures: ARCHANT/SAMUEL WARD ACADEMY

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Suffolk – as positive cases triple in two weeks

The latest coronavirus infection rates for Suffolk show a rise and the number of positive cases has also increased, according to public health figures. More people are now wearing face coverings around Ipswich town centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public may be told to stay home during night time hours as the government considers bringing in a curfew Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

90 school pupils told to self-isolate as eight staff members catch coronavirus

Eight staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 at Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill. Headteacher Andy Hunter. Pictures: ARCHANT/SAMUEL WARD ACADEMY

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Suffolk – as positive cases triple in two weeks

The latest coronavirus infection rates for Suffolk show a rise and the number of positive cases has also increased, according to public health figures. More people are now wearing face coverings around Ipswich town centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Temperatures set to soar in Suffolk with highs of 29C

Highs of up to 29C are predicted for Suffolk on Tuesday Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

New shop owner hopes to bolster town’s footfall during difficult time for retailers

Teresa Potts is the new owner of the British Red Cross building and is going to be opening an antiques shop in the premise. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Holidaymakers ‘working from staycations’ give tourism industry autumn boost

Seaside cottages and lighthouse at Southwold beach, UK. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Headteacher says schools must ‘avoid any talk of a lost generation’ after coronavirus

Tom Maltby, the new headteacher of Holbrook Academy. Picture: ANTHONY CULLEN

Town’s Christmas lights cancelled because of public safety worries

Santa and his elves at the Felixstowe Christmas lights switch on Picture: LIONS CLUB OF FELIXSTOWE