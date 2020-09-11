Museums launch traineeship scheme in wake of Covid redundancies

There will be a further bid for funding for Ipswich Museum Picture: Ipswich Borough Council Archant

Every year, Suffolk Museums run the Transforming People to Transform Museums project – but this year Matthew Jones, the project officer, said the traineeship had a special purpose.

The Eastbridge Windpump that will be refurbished with the grant money. Picture: MUSEUM OF EAST ANGLIAN LIFE The Eastbridge Windpump that will be refurbished with the grant money. Picture: MUSEUM OF EAST ANGLIAN LIFE

“This year with all that has happened regarding redundancies and shrinkage in the employment market I just wanted to bring this opportunity to as many people as I can,” Mr Jones said.

The lottery funded scheme gives people who believe they may not have the right qualifications or background to work in the industry, a route in.

It is open to applications aged 18-55 who have not completed an undergraduate degree.

All nine of the traineeships are based at museums across Suffolk and Essex.

Steam engines parade through town at Leiston Long Shop Steam Up day. Picture: RACHEL EDGE Steam engines parade through town at Leiston Long Shop Steam Up day. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

These include the Museum of East Anglian Life in Stowmarket, the Long Shop Museum in Leiston, the National Horse Racing Museum in Newmarket and Colchester and Ipswich museums.

Lisa, a former trainee on the scheme, said: “I’ve been able to do things that I thought I would never be able to do.

“I’ve learnt so much working here and I am still learning something different about the museum every day.

Museum of East Anglian Life Picture: GREGG BROWN Museum of East Anglian Life Picture: GREGG BROWN

“I’ve managed to produce pieces of work that I wouldn’t have thought I could do.

“It gives you the chance to learn on the job and to take you out of your comfort zone to be able to learn something new or different.

“It means working with a wonderful and helpful staff to help and encourage you throughout your traineeship.

“It gives a new look on your career and what you want to do with it.”

Trainees on the scheme will receive a monthly bursary of £1,200, on the job training and an NVQ Level 3 qualification.

Applications for the traineeships open on October 1 and close at the end of that month. Successful trainees will then start in January 2021 and finish in January 2022.

More information on how to apply can be found here.