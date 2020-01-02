New gym set to open its doors in time for new year's fitness boost

Leo Martin from Iron Mighty

A brand new, independent gym is set to open its doors this weekend, just as many of us seek to make good on our new year's resolutions.

Some gym users got a sneak preview of the new gym

The Iron Mighty gym will be opening in the Carlton Park Industrial Estate near Saxmundham.

The unit was formerly an empty warehouse space which has been transformed into a dance studio and gym space.

Leo Martin has been running Iron Mighty with his partner Erin-Lea Murphy since 2016, but this is the first time that they have had their own premises.

Plans for the site went in last May and Mr Martin said it had been a considerable challenge to get the building ready.

Iron Mighty will be opening in Saxmundham this weekend

"We have had to start from scratch," said Mr Martin.

"It would have been easier to find a space with a nice, painted floor.

"It's been a challenging few months but we have come so far. We are so chuffed we have got so far.

"The dance studio is in use already."

The studio will be used by the Suffolk All Stars Dance School, which the pair also run, as well as for Zumba classes.

The rest of the space is given over to the brand new gym equipment where fitness classes will also be held..

Mr Martin said that reaction locally to the gym's opening had been very positive with people eager to make use of the new equipment.

"We have been turning people away over Christmas because we weren't ready yet," said Mr Martin.

After hosting fitness classes in town and school halls in and around Saxmundham and Halesworth for a number of years Mr Martin said it was a proud moment for him to be able to see the gym open its doors for business.

"It's amazing. It's been a dream of ours for so long," said Mr Martin.

Some of the gym's new members were given the chance to try out the new equipment this week, ahead of the official opening.

The gym will be hosting an official opening event on Sunday, January 5 between 4pm and 6pm.

The event will feature performances from the Suffolk All Stars dance school as well as the SAS All Star Cheer Squad and members of the Everybody Dance Now class.