Fantastic' range at this year's Suffolk business showcase

One of Suffolk's biggest networking events, where business contacts are made and renewed, is due to take place in Ipswich in May.

The countdown is on to the Anglia Business Exhibition, which takes place at Trinity Park on Wednesday, May 15.

The event, organised by Ipswich and Suffolk Small Business Association (ISSBA), kicks off with a special networking breakfast, at which an audience of 100 businesses will hear from keynote speaker Andrew Cohen-Wray, one of the UK's leading mental performance coaches.

Andrew West, employment partner at Gotelee Solicitors, which is sponsoring the breakfast for the first time this year, said his firm was delighted to be part of the 2019 event.

"Gotelee has been involved with the exhibition for over six years. It's a great opportunity to meet people, learn more about local businesses in the region and expand our network of clients and contacts," he said.

Andrew Cohen-Wray will go on to officially open the event at 10am.

ISSBA chairman Samuel Stamp-Dod said they were really looking forward to this year's exhibition, which had been 12 months in the planning.

"Lots of hard work goes into this annual event," he said. "We have a fantastic, diverse range of businesses attending this year from large corporate organisations to business start ups. That's what we love about this event. It is so inclusive, everyone is welcome.

"I would like to thank our exhibiton partners, Suffolk County Council and Ipswich Borough Council for their continued support. I would also like to thank all our sponsors who have all recognised the importance of the exhibition. With their continued support, ABE 2019 promises to be a great success. This stability of funding has also allowed us to invest in the event allowing us to showcase this great exhibition.

He thanks all those who had contributed to making the event "the great business-to-business exhibition it is today".

"I would also like to thank the team at Trinity Park for their professionalism and help with this event," he said.

"Here's to a day of great networking and doing business with each other. I am sure that all who attend will take away with them some great new business contacts. And for exhibitors, I wish them a successful day of promoting their businesses and services."