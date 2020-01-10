E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

IT boss sees sales soar as more customers seek work-life balance

PUBLISHED: 09:00 13 January 2020

Alan Martin of Vision Reach Picture: SWAY COMMERCE

Alan Martin of Vision Reach Picture: SWAY COMMERCE

Sway Commerce

An IT firm boss has seen demand for its services soar as customers seek ways to cut their administrative burdens.

Alan Martin, owner of Vision Reach in Colchester, said he had seen an upturn in the last 12 months as more people seek a better work-life balance.

Mr Martin, who has been in the industry for about 20 years, said many wanted more flexibility. His company helps companies to streamline, automate and simplify their IT systems and software.

You may also want to watch:

"People want more quality time. A better work-life balance and less admin," he said.

"I am often asked to go into companies because they have found that they have invested in the wrong software, or software they didn't even need.

"With start-ups and the small to medium-sized enterprise market, the main things people are looking for is more time to concentrate on their business."

Mr Martin said he started his own business after finding firms spent too much on IT but still struggled with bad processes.

Most Read

Dog owners warned after ‘poisons’ discovered on pavements

Police have discovered what are believed to be poisons on pavements in Barrow (stock photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Closing John Grose dealership site up for sale for £2m – will a supermarket swoop?

John Grose in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

End in sight to problems on ‘nightmare’ school run

Work begins on the new car park at Carlton Colville Primary School in Lowestoft. Headteacher Mr Axon and Suffolk county councillor Melanie Vigo di Gallidoro, Pictures: Mick Howes

Members of the public ‘box-in’ car to thwart suspected thieves

The car was blocked from escaping by members of the public Picture: NSRAPT

North Stander: Cheer up Mr Lambert! Play like that every week, we’ll storm this league

Lovin’ it: Alan Judge celebrates scoring Town's third. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Most Read

Dog owners warned after ‘poisons’ discovered on pavements

Police have discovered what are believed to be poisons on pavements in Barrow (stock photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Closing John Grose dealership site up for sale for £2m – will a supermarket swoop?

John Grose in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

End in sight to problems on ‘nightmare’ school run

Work begins on the new car park at Carlton Colville Primary School in Lowestoft. Headteacher Mr Axon and Suffolk county councillor Melanie Vigo di Gallidoro, Pictures: Mick Howes

Members of the public ‘box-in’ car to thwart suspected thieves

The car was blocked from escaping by members of the public Picture: NSRAPT

North Stander: Cheer up Mr Lambert! Play like that every week, we’ll storm this league

Lovin’ it: Alan Judge celebrates scoring Town's third. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Fire crew tackles early morning vehicle blaze

An early morning vehicle fire on Marine Parade in Lowestoft was quickly tackled by firefighters. Picture: Google Images

Race for Life 2020: Dates Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds events revealed

Race for Life is returning to Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds for 2020. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Quayside 373 homes bid ‘will spoil the skyline’, opponents fear

A CGI impression of what the Harwich Navyard could look like when completed Picture: GAUNT FRANCIS ARCHITECTS

Killer in Tavis Spencer-Aitkens case thought to have posted to Facebook from prison

Plaats was jailed for 14 years (stock photo) Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A14 eastbound cleared after crash near Seven Hills roundabout

Police are at the scene of a crash on the A14 near Seven Hills roundabout Picture: GOOGLEMAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists