IT boss sees sales soar as more customers seek work-life balance

An IT firm boss has seen demand for its services soar as customers seek ways to cut their administrative burdens.

Alan Martin, owner of Vision Reach in Colchester, said he had seen an upturn in the last 12 months as more people seek a better work-life balance.

Mr Martin, who has been in the industry for about 20 years, said many wanted more flexibility. His company helps companies to streamline, automate and simplify their IT systems and software.

"People want more quality time. A better work-life balance and less admin," he said.

"I am often asked to go into companies because they have found that they have invested in the wrong software, or software they didn't even need.

"With start-ups and the small to medium-sized enterprise market, the main things people are looking for is more time to concentrate on their business."

Mr Martin said he started his own business after finding firms spent too much on IT but still struggled with bad processes.