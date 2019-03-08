E-edition Read the EADT online edition
PUBLISHED: 05:30 23 August 2019

A 6.53 acre commercial site in Langer Road, Felixstowe including buildings, is for sale by Penn Commercial and Cushman & Wakefield, with a guide price of £3m. Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

David Mortimer

A substantial commercial site, adjacent to the Port of Felixstowe, is up for sale with a price tag of £3m.

The 6.53 acre site in Langer Road was the home of technology company Itron which is relocating to the Haven Exchange business park, Felixstowe.

The site, with good links to the A14/A12 network, is about 1.5 miles from Felixstowe town centre.

The production/office and development site is now available with vacant possession.

Built in 1989 there is a main 60,956 sq ft steel framed building, with a 4.6 metre height clearance, air conditioning and a low static floor.

There are perimeter offices, and a former canteen building. There are also two first floor plant rooms.

Vanessa Penn, of Penn Commercial said: "This is an excellent opportunity to purchase a substantial commercial site of flexible usage with superb shipping links and road transport connectivity to the Midlands and London."

