Blow for Suffolk as Jack Wills closes stores in Ipswich and Aldeburgh

The former Jack Wills shop in Ipswich, which appears to have closed permanently. Picture: Archant Archant

Jack Wills has closed two of its Suffolk stores for good amid the coronavirus pandemic – with the sign taken down in Ipswich Tavern Street.

The former Jack Wills shop in Ipswich Picture: Archant

The up-market retailer, which was taken over by Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group last summer, has shut a number of stores since the virus outbreak, with two of the three sites in Suffolk on the list.

Both the Ipswich Tavern Street shop and the Aldeburgh High Street store – which was the first to open in Suffolk – have been removed from the Jack Wills store locator online and are no longer trading.

The Jack Wills website now states that the nearest available stores to Ipswich are those in Southwold, Braintree or Chelmsford, leaving just one site left in the county.

A member of staff from the Ipswich store – which opened in June 2016 – said all rails, furniture and clothes have been removed from the historic building and the branding has been removed from the shop front.

Ipswich Central said they were aware of the closure of the town’s branch, which was one of the 17 stores earmarked to shut in March.

Frasers Group bought Jack Wills out of administration for less than £13 million last August and closed several stores immediately, with all three Suffolk stores surviving the first wave of closures.

But recent announcements mean a further 31 have shut for good, with just one Suffolk shop surviving.

The news comes just days after the cosmetic chain Kiko Milano closed suddenly in the same street.

Kiko had been operating on the corner of Tavern Street for the past four years – and leaves another empty unit in the heart of the town centre in the aftermath of the pandemic.

The Frasers Group has been approached for comment regarding the closures of the Jack Wills stores.