Blow for Suffolk as Jack Wills closes stores in Ipswich and Aldeburgh

PUBLISHED: 17:53 01 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:53 01 July 2020

The former Jack Wills shop in Ipswich, which appears to have closed permanently. Picture: Archant

The former Jack Wills shop in Ipswich, which appears to have closed permanently. Picture: Archant

Archant

Jack Wills has closed two of its Suffolk stores for good amid the coronavirus pandemic – with the sign taken down in Ipswich Tavern Street.

The former Jack Wills shop in Ipswich Picture: ArchantThe former Jack Wills shop in Ipswich Picture: Archant

The up-market retailer, which was taken over by Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group last summer, has shut a number of stores since the virus outbreak, with two of the three sites in Suffolk on the list.

Both the Ipswich Tavern Street shop and the Aldeburgh High Street store – which was the first to open in Suffolk – have been removed from the Jack Wills store locator online and are no longer trading.

The Jack Wills website now states that the nearest available stores to Ipswich are those in Southwold, Braintree or Chelmsford, leaving just one site left in the county.

A member of staff from the Ipswich store – which opened in June 2016 – said all rails, furniture and clothes have been removed from the historic building and the branding has been removed from the shop front.

Ipswich Central said they were aware of the closure of the town’s branch, which was one of the 17 stores earmarked to shut in March.

Frasers Group bought Jack Wills out of administration for less than £13 million last August and closed several stores immediately, with all three Suffolk stores surviving the first wave of closures.

But recent announcements mean a further 31 have shut for good, with just one Suffolk shop surviving.

The news comes just days after the cosmetic chain Kiko Milano closed suddenly in the same street.

Kiko had been operating on the corner of Tavern Street for the past four years – and leaves another empty unit in the heart of the town centre in the aftermath of the pandemic.

MORE: Kiko Milano closes suddenly in Ipswich’s main high street

The Frasers Group has been approached for comment regarding the closures of the Jack Wills stores.

'She has gone to be an angel now' - mum's heartbreak at tragic death of Hope, 22

Hope Denning, who has died aged 22, was described by her mother Lorna as

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus 'spike' sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police called to sudden death of man in Ipswich flat

Suffolk police are not treating the man's death as suspicious Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man in 20s dies in motorbike crash

Suffolk police closed the A143 in Stradishall this afternoon due to the accident. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

