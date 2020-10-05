Former Jack Wills store goes up for sale

The former Jack Wills site in Aldeburgh Picture: CLARKE AND SIMPSON Archant

A former top brand clothing store has gone up for sale in Aldeburgh’s high street.

The site still bears the old Jack Wills branding Picture: CLARKE AND SIMPSON The site still bears the old Jack Wills branding Picture: CLARKE AND SIMPSON

The former Jack Wills shop unit in the town is now on the market, just months after the business shut.

Jack Wills announced in July that it would be closing all but one of its Suffolk stores with Aldeburgh and Ipswich’s Tavern Street branches closing permanently.

The former Ipswich store is set to become a Tesco but the Aldeburgh site has remained empty ever since.

The former Jack Wills site closed in Aldeburgh in July Picture: CLARKE AND SIMPSON The former Jack Wills site closed in Aldeburgh in July Picture: CLARKE AND SIMPSON

It is now up for sale with a guide price of £375,000 by agents Clarke and Simpson.

The building consists of a retail unit on the ground floor with basement accommodation and a flat in the upper part of the building.

The apartment was sold away on a long leasehold interest in 2003. It is subject to a long leasehold interest for 125 years.

The agent says that the premises was extensively renovated and refurbished in the early 2000s by the current vendor.

The ground floor accommodation extends to approximately 540 sq feet (50 sqm) whilst the basement, which was previously used by Jack Wills for storage and changing room accommodation, extends to approximately 136 sq feet (13 sqm).

The agents say the building could provide a premises for the purchasers own business or could be suitable for investment purchasers.

Any change to the type of use of the building would need to be approved by East Suffolk Council.

