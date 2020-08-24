E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Half a Grade II listed house in Constable country is for sale for £1.3m

PUBLISHED: 09:00 24 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:39 24 August 2020

Dalethorpe in Dedham, Essex, is on the market with Jackson-Stops for �1.3 million Picture: JIM TANFIELD

Dalethorpe in Dedham, Essex, is on the market with Jackson-Stops for �1.3 million Picture: JIM TANFIELD

Archant

Half of a Grade II listed house in Constable country is on the market for £1.3 million.

Dalethorpe in Dedham, Essex, is on the market with Jackson-Stops for �1.3 million Picture: JIM TANFIELDDalethorpe in Dedham, Essex, is on the market with Jackson-Stops for �1.3 million Picture: JIM TANFIELD

The eastern half of Dalethorpe House in Dedham, known as Dalethorpe, comprises most of a substantial Georgian extension to the original property.

In its entirety the house is Grade II listed and is understood to date from the 18th century.

According to the estate agents, the property requires a program of refurbishment.

Dalethorpe in Dedham, Essex, is on the market with Jackson-Stops for �1.3 million Picture: JIM TANFIELDDalethorpe in Dedham, Essex, is on the market with Jackson-Stops for �1.3 million Picture: JIM TANFIELD

MORE: Look around six bedroom house with panoramic view over river Stour

The front door is under a columned portico.

You may also want to watch:

On the ground floor there are 12ft high ceilings and full height sash windows that give views across nearby National Trust parkland and over the Dedham Vale and Stour Valley.

There is also a hexagonal Victorian conservatory.

On the other side of the hall is a library and kitchen. A cellar, which requires renovation, can be accessed from outside the kitchen.

Up the sweeping staircase, are four bedrooms as well as a laundry room.

Dalethorpe in Dedham, Essex, is on the market with Jackson-Stops for �1.3 million Picture: JIM TANFIELDDalethorpe in Dedham, Essex, is on the market with Jackson-Stops for �1.3 million Picture: JIM TANFIELD

MORE: Take a look inside this medieval house for sale near the Suffolk coast

In the attic there are two further bedrooms.

Dalethorpe in Dedham, Essex, is on the market with Jackson-Stops for �1.3 million Picture: JIM TANFIELDDalethorpe in Dedham, Essex, is on the market with Jackson-Stops for �1.3 million Picture: JIM TANFIELD

Outside, there is a triple garage and gardens totalling around 1.5 acres.

The property is being marketed by Jackson & Stops for £1.3 million.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tonight’s BBC Countryfile is in Suffolk – and this is where they filmed

Suffolk will feature on Countryfile on Sunday, August 23 at 7pm (C) BBC Studios. Picture: PETER DADDS

‘Exhausted’ Ipswich Hospital consultant took throat spray from shop without paying

An Ipswich Hospital doctor has been found guilty of misconduct after shoplifting Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘He’s certainly got a chance’ - Lambert on Drinan’s future at Town

Aaron Drinan started during Tottenham's friendly with Ipswich. Picture Pagepix

East of England’s schools recorded highest number of Covid-19 cases in June - report

Schools reopened to certain year groups on June 1 and the government are planning on bringing all students back in September Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tonight’s BBC Countryfile is in Suffolk – and this is where they filmed

Suffolk will feature on Countryfile on Sunday, August 23 at 7pm (C) BBC Studios. Picture: PETER DADDS

‘Exhausted’ Ipswich Hospital consultant took throat spray from shop without paying

An Ipswich Hospital doctor has been found guilty of misconduct after shoplifting Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘He’s certainly got a chance’ - Lambert on Drinan’s future at Town

Aaron Drinan started during Tottenham's friendly with Ipswich. Picture Pagepix

East of England’s schools recorded highest number of Covid-19 cases in June - report

Schools reopened to certain year groups on June 1 and the government are planning on bringing all students back in September Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Exhausted’ Ipswich Hospital consultant took throat spray from shop without paying

An Ipswich Hospital doctor has been found guilty of misconduct after shoplifting Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Half a Grade II listed house in Constable country is for sale for £1.3m

Dalethorpe in Dedham, Essex, is on the market with Jackson-Stops for �1.3 million Picture: JIM TANFIELD

East of England’s schools recorded highest number of Covid-19 cases in June - report

Schools reopened to certain year groups on June 1 and the government are planning on bringing all students back in September Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Week-long beach clean to tackle ‘enormous’ litter problem

The Great British Beach Clean regularly attracts hundreds of volunteers to the Suffolk coast Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN