Half a Grade II listed house in Constable country is for sale for £1.3m

Dalethorpe in Dedham, Essex, is on the market with Jackson-Stops for �1.3 million Picture: JIM TANFIELD Archant

Half of a Grade II listed house in Constable country is on the market for £1.3 million.

The eastern half of Dalethorpe House in Dedham, known as Dalethorpe, comprises most of a substantial Georgian extension to the original property.

In its entirety the house is Grade II listed and is understood to date from the 18th century.

According to the estate agents, the property requires a program of refurbishment.

The front door is under a columned portico.

On the ground floor there are 12ft high ceilings and full height sash windows that give views across nearby National Trust parkland and over the Dedham Vale and Stour Valley.

There is also a hexagonal Victorian conservatory.

On the other side of the hall is a library and kitchen. A cellar, which requires renovation, can be accessed from outside the kitchen.

Up the sweeping staircase, are four bedrooms as well as a laundry room.

In the attic there are two further bedrooms.

Outside, there is a triple garage and gardens totalling around 1.5 acres.

The property is being marketed by Jackson & Stops for £1.3 million.