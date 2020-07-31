Look around manor house with a boating lake and a cinema near Woodbridge

Yew Tree House in Hasketon, near Woodbridge, is on the market with Jackson & Stops for �2,750,000 Picture: JIM TANFIELD JIM TANFIELD

A six-bedroom manor house near Woodbridge has come on to the market for £2.75m.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Yew Tree House in Hasketon, near Woodbridge, is on the market with Jackson & Stops for �2,750,000 Picture: JIM TANFIELD Yew Tree House in Hasketon, near Woodbridge, is on the market with Jackson & Stops for �2,750,000 Picture: JIM TANFIELD

Yew Tree House is Grade II listed and located on the outskirts of Hasketon.

The property dates from the 17th century but was extensively remodelled in the 19th century. It has recently been restored and extended again by the sellers.

Sitting in 15.5-acres, the property is accessed through a gated entrance and along a granite paved driveway.

Yew Tree House in Hasketon, near Woodbridge, is on the market with Jackson & Stops for �2,750,000 Picture: JIM TANFIELD Yew Tree House in Hasketon, near Woodbridge, is on the market with Jackson & Stops for �2,750,000 Picture: JIM TANFIELD

MORE: Look around ‘mini estate all of your own’ for sale near Sudbury

The grounds include three acres of meadowland and a variety of mature oak, beech and ash trees as well as a boating lake overlooked by a summer house. The property also has a tennis court.

You may also want to watch:

Among its extensive outbuildings are an outside office which could be turned into accommodation and a newly converted function barn which includes a gym, games room and cinema area.

Inside the property has four bathrooms and five double bedrooms.

As well as four receptions rooms including a bespoke Neptune kitchen as well as a climate controlled wine room.

Yew Tree House in Hasketon, near Woodbridge, is on the market with Jackson & Stops for �2,750,000 Picture: JIM TANFIELD Yew Tree House in Hasketon, near Woodbridge, is on the market with Jackson & Stops for �2,750,000 Picture: JIM TANFIELD

MORE: Disused water pumping station could be transformed into new home

There is also an integrated single bedroom annexe which can be accessed through a separate outside door.

The property extends across 6,500sq ft and is heated by a biomass fired boiler.

Yew Tree House in Hasketon, near Woodbridge, is on the market with Jackson & Stops for �2,750,000 Picture: JIM TANFIELD Yew Tree House in Hasketon, near Woodbridge, is on the market with Jackson & Stops for �2,750,000 Picture: JIM TANFIELD

Yew Tree House is on the market with a guide price of £2,750,000 and is being marketed by Jackson-Stops.