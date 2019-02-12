Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enteries are open for the 2019 Suffolk Business Awards!

Suffolk logistics business enters CVA

PUBLISHED: 16:34 04 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:52 04 March 2019

A Dooley Rumble lorry Picture: SU ANDERSON

A Dooley Rumble lorry Picture: SU ANDERSON

An Ipswich haulage and warehousing group is shedding 15 jobs and entering an arrangement with its creditors after one of its subsidiaries lost business from a major customer.

The Dooley Rumble site at Great Blakenham, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPSThe Dooley Rumble site at Great Blakenham, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

The James Dolan Group, which employs about 90 staff overall, and has a turnover of £8m, consists of James Dolan Limited (JDL) and its two operating subsidiaries, Green & Skinner (Haulage) Limited (GSH) and Dooley Rumble Group Limited (DRG).

The business applied to the courts to enter a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) on February 28, 2019.

A CVA is an insolvency procedure which enables a company with debt problems or that is insolvent to reach a voluntary agreement with its business creditors regarding repayment of all, or part of its corporate debts over an agreed period of time.

“DRG was acquired by the group in October 2017. By mid-2018 it was apparent that sales and margins where not at the levels expected. In part this was due to a substantial loss in sales from one of the Export packing division’s largest customer. This in turn impacted the freight forwarding division,” said director James Dolan.

The Dooley Rumble site at Great Blakenham, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPSThe Dooley Rumble site at Great Blakenham, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

“Since then the group made various efforts to revive both divisions, but without success. This resulted in the difficult decision to close firstly the freight forwarding division and subsequently the Export Packing division, with the loss of 15 jobs.

“The decision to try and trade out the poor performance has had a severely negative impact on cashflow, a situation that can only be resolved by restructuring the whole group. This restructure is expected to be resolved through the use of the CVA which will be overseen by specialist restructuring professionals.”

The James Dolan Group has consisted of four main trading divisions – Freight Forwarding, Warehousing, Distribution and Export Packing.

Its experienced Freight Forwarders have more than 30 years’ experience in land, sea and air logistics for moving clients’ freight around the world.

It also has a fleet of more than 50 vehicles to deliver anything from a small package to 45ft containers.

From its headquarters at Claydon Business Park on the outskirts of Ipswich it provides services to local and national businesses.

Most Read

Fuller Flavour: My heart feels broken, with no doubt more horrible defeats on the horizon

Collin Quaner and Cole Skuse react after the German had missed a late chance. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE

Two more headlining acts have been announced for Newmarket Nights

The Kaiser Chiefs are coming to Newmarket Nights Picture: CHUFF MEDIA

Schools, farms and care homes among councils’ multimillion pound sell-off

Suffolk County Council has sold off assets including schools, care homes and farms Picture: ARCHANT

Prodigy frontman Keith Flint found dead at his Essex home

Keith Flint of The Prodigy on stage in 1996: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Most Read

Fuller Flavour: My heart feels broken, with no doubt more horrible defeats on the horizon

Collin Quaner and Cole Skuse react after the German had missed a late chance. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE

Two more headlining acts have been announced for Newmarket Nights

The Kaiser Chiefs are coming to Newmarket Nights Picture: CHUFF MEDIA

Schools, farms and care homes among councils’ multimillion pound sell-off

Suffolk County Council has sold off assets including schools, care homes and farms Picture: ARCHANT

Prodigy frontman Keith Flint found dead at his Essex home

Keith Flint of The Prodigy on stage in 1996: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Scathing report says special educational needs is not improving quickly enough

Suffolk County Council's special educational needs and disability provision has come under fresh criticism from Ofsted and the CQC. Picture: ARCHANT

Councils offer £1m to get Major upgrade to vital Suffolk rail junction

Haughley Junction needs to be upgraded. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Luke Chambers a target for MLS side Chicago Fire

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers has been linked to MLS side Chicago Fire. Photo: Steve Waller

Schools, farms and care homes among councils’ multimillion pound sell-off

Suffolk County Council has sold off assets including schools, care homes and farms Picture: ARCHANT

Andy’s Angles: Jackson’s frustrations, Emmanuel’s bid to impress and Ipswich blowing Burnley away

Kayden Jackson during Town U23's 2-0 win over Burnley Picture: ROSS HALLS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists