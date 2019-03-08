E-edition Read the EADT online edition
EU grant boosts Suffolk drinks firm before Brexit

PUBLISHED: 15:35 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:35 22 October 2019

Investment has gone into a new production line for the 70ml Beet It and Zinger shot ranges. Photo: JWD

Archant

A Suffolk drinks firm has used a European grant to expand its facilities and invest in a new production line.

The James White Drinks team. Photo:JWD.The James White Drinks team. Photo:JWD.

James White Drinks received support from the European Agriculture Fun for Rural Development to aid its continued innovation.

Investment has gone into a new production line for the 70ml Beet It and Zinger shot ranges, installed at James White's production site in Ashbocking, Suffolk.

The company now has the capability to produce more than six million shot bottles a year, strengthening its position in the functional drinks market, targeting busy on-the-go consumers, looking for high quality, fit-for-purpose drinks in a convenient format.

Managing director Lawrence Mallinson said: "It is vital for us to continuously invest in our facilities to ensure we are able meet this increasing demand and stay competitive, especially at this time of Brexit uncertainty. As currently the only UK manufacturer of beetroot juice, we are particularly determined to maintain Beet It's position as the UK's leading beetroot juice brand."

The funding has also allowed James White Drinks to invest in an expanded storage facility in Ashbocking, to press and store more beetroot juice for its Beet It Organic and Beet It Sport ranges.

Mr Mallison added: "In addition to bringing new jobs to the area, this storage expansion will also strengthen our partnership with the local East Anglian farmers from who we buy most of our organic beetroots."

