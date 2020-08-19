E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Award-winning wine merchant up for sale as owners look to retire

PUBLISHED: 12:14 19 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:14 19 August 2020

The Wine Centre on The Causeway in Great Horkesley is on sale with Christie & CO for £1.5million Picture: GOOGLE

The Wine Centre on The Causeway in Great Horkesley is on sale with Christie & CO for £1.5million Picture: GOOGLE

Archant

A popular wine merchant near Colchester is for sale as its owners look forward to retirement after 21 years at the helm.

The Wine Centre, on The Causeway in Great Horkesley, is for sale for £1.5million plus the price of the stock.

The site comprises a timber-framed Grade II listed building, a car park and a four-bedroom listed country home with a paddock.

The current owners have been at the store since 1999. First, Anthony Borges took over in 1999 and then in 2005 he married Janet – together the husband and wife team turned the business into what it is today.

MORE: Southwold-based brewery Adnams releases first premium lager

It has won numerous awards including ‘Independent Wine Merchant of the Year’ from both New Zealand Winegrowers and Wine of Chile. Last year it was listed as one of the UK’s Top 50 independent wine merchants for the first time.

As well as selling wine, the centre has a deli and selling gourmet cheeses and locally smoked fish.

You may also want to watch:

In a message posted on the Wine Centre Facebook page, Anthony Borges wrote: “We have so enjoyed our 21 years of service here, and this has been a difficult decision to make, but they say selling a business takes an average of three years and we are no spring chickens after all!

“Time for us to retire and pass on the reigns to new people with fresh ideas.

“We will try our upmost to sell the business as a going concern, and in the meantime it will be business as usual.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your support over the years, and hopefully for your continued support.

“We look forward to being of service for however long it is meant to be. Que sera, sera.”

There has been a wine seller on the same site since 1963 when the local grocers was turned into a wine shop by Greene King brewery.

MORE: Pubs giant set to take on more apprentices during recession

Adam Sellers, senior retail agent at Christie & Co, said: “I am very pleased to be bringing to market such a well renowned business.

“The Wine Centre is a huge asset to Great Horkesley and its surrounding villages.

“I look forward to the marketing process and meeting the eventual new owner who will, no doubt, thoroughly enjoy taking over the helm at Great Horkesley Wine Centre.”

The Wine Centre is on the market with Christie & Co for £1.5million plus stock.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Matchday Recap: Blues score five without reply as Lambert’s men win twice at Colchester

Ipswich Town's Armanda Dobra looks to get past Cohen Bramall of Colchester United Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL

Flood-hit furniture store forced to close for the day

Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE

Dramatic photos show floodwater crashing through furniture store’s roof

A flash flood at Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday has left goods water damaged and now the store has launched a furniture sale. Picture: GLASSWELLS

Helicopter joins search for ‘two swimmers in difficulty’ off Felixstowe beach

Scenes by Felixstowe Pier as a search operation is underway for two swimmers after getting into difficulty Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Marmite player who is happy to play striker or centre-back... Why Town fans need to show new signing Hawkins some love

Olir Hawkins (right) and AFC Wimbledon's Rod McDonald (left) in an aerial duel. Hawkins is expected to sign for Ipswich Town this week Photo: PA

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Matchday Recap: Blues score five without reply as Lambert’s men win twice at Colchester

Ipswich Town's Armanda Dobra looks to get past Cohen Bramall of Colchester United Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL

Flood-hit furniture store forced to close for the day

Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE

Dramatic photos show floodwater crashing through furniture store’s roof

A flash flood at Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday has left goods water damaged and now the store has launched a furniture sale. Picture: GLASSWELLS

Helicopter joins search for ‘two swimmers in difficulty’ off Felixstowe beach

Scenes by Felixstowe Pier as a search operation is underway for two swimmers after getting into difficulty Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Marmite player who is happy to play striker or centre-back... Why Town fans need to show new signing Hawkins some love

Olir Hawkins (right) and AFC Wimbledon's Rod McDonald (left) in an aerial duel. Hawkins is expected to sign for Ipswich Town this week Photo: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Storm Ellen is on its way - how bad will it be in Suffolk?

Suffolk is set for a blustery day on Friday, but falls outside the area of a weather warning Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘A hell of a fire’ - More than 60 firefighters tackle recycling plant blaze

Fire fighters at the fire at VC Cooke on the Ellough Industrial Estate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Two Suffolk Pizza Express restaurants to close

The Pizza Express restaurant in Sudbury is one of those earmarked for closure Picture: ARCHANT/PA IMAGES

Illegal smoking in train loos inconveniences Greater Anglia travellers

It is easier to detect illegal smoking on Greater Anglia's new trains. Picture: NICK STRUGNELL/GREATER ANGLIA

Up to 9 people seen ‘fighting in the road’ - man left with life-threatening injuries

A man is fighting for his life following an assault in central Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS