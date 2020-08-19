Award-winning wine merchant up for sale as owners look to retire

The Wine Centre on The Causeway in Great Horkesley is on sale with Christie & CO for £1.5million Picture: GOOGLE Archant

A popular wine merchant near Colchester is for sale as its owners look forward to retirement after 21 years at the helm.

The Wine Centre, on The Causeway in Great Horkesley, is for sale for £1.5million plus the price of the stock.

The site comprises a timber-framed Grade II listed building, a car park and a four-bedroom listed country home with a paddock.

The current owners have been at the store since 1999. First, Anthony Borges took over in 1999 and then in 2005 he married Janet – together the husband and wife team turned the business into what it is today.

It has won numerous awards including ‘Independent Wine Merchant of the Year’ from both New Zealand Winegrowers and Wine of Chile. Last year it was listed as one of the UK’s Top 50 independent wine merchants for the first time.

As well as selling wine, the centre has a deli and selling gourmet cheeses and locally smoked fish.

In a message posted on the Wine Centre Facebook page, Anthony Borges wrote: “We have so enjoyed our 21 years of service here, and this has been a difficult decision to make, but they say selling a business takes an average of three years and we are no spring chickens after all!

“Time for us to retire and pass on the reigns to new people with fresh ideas.

“We will try our upmost to sell the business as a going concern, and in the meantime it will be business as usual.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your support over the years, and hopefully for your continued support.

“We look forward to being of service for however long it is meant to be. Que sera, sera.”

There has been a wine seller on the same site since 1963 when the local grocers was turned into a wine shop by Greene King brewery.

Adam Sellers, senior retail agent at Christie & Co, said: “I am very pleased to be bringing to market such a well renowned business.

“The Wine Centre is a huge asset to Great Horkesley and its surrounding villages.

“I look forward to the marketing process and meeting the eventual new owner who will, no doubt, thoroughly enjoy taking over the helm at Great Horkesley Wine Centre.”

The Wine Centre is on the market with Christie & Co for £1.5million plus stock.