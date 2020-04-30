E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Planners give green light to huge new warehousing development off A14

PUBLISHED: 12:05 30 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:05 30 April 2020

An artist's impression of phase 2 of Suffolk Park Picture: JAYNIC

Developers have got the go-ahead for four large warehouse units at a Bury St Edmunds business park.

Jaynic is celebrating detailed permission from West Suffolk Council for the second phase of its Suffolk Park development involving 367,000sq ft of storage space.

The four “big sheds” will measure 37,000sq ft, 80,000sq ft, 100,000sq ft and 150,000sq ft respectively.

The 114-acre Suffolk Park already has outline planning consent for 2m sq ft of business, distribution and industrial space.

The first phase included two giant warehouse units totalling 357,000sq ft. The first 147,000sq ft shed was let to Unipart – acting as the provider for the NHS supply chain – last summer. Jaynic says it is in “detailed negotiations” over its second 206,000sq ft unit.

Development director Ben Oughton said despite the current coronavirus crisis, there was “strong evidence” that there was still significant demand for well-located logistics warehouses.

“We felt that as the first phase is proving successful with Unipart taking the first unit and the current strong demand for the second unit, the time was right to go ahead with a further second phase of speculative units,” he said.

“Suffolk Park is located immediately adjacent to the A14 trunk road providing a fast transport link from the east coast ports through East Anglia and into the national motorway network that provides an ideal location for logistics companies.”

Cllr John Griffiths, Leader of West Suffolk Council, said: “This investment by Jaynic shows continuing market confidence in West Suffolk both now and beyond the current global crisis of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s good to see that the vision set out by the council when it led on work with partners to make Suffolk Park a possibility, is now becoming a reality.”

A report by Savills on warehousing supply highlighted a lack of new speculative units in East Anglia. The first phase of units at Suffolk Park units were the first speculative warehouses to be delivered in the region for more than a decade. Encouraged by this Jaynic has gained planning consent for this second phase.

The development is being marketed by Hazells Chartered Surveyors, Bidwells and Savills.

