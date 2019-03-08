Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

'We knew it was going to explode' - Family's terror as ice cream van set on fire outside home

PUBLISHED: 15:27 04 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:01 04 June 2019

Jays Ice Cream Van was destroyed in an arson attack. Photo: Charlene Rixon.

Jays Ice Cream Van was destroyed in an arson attack. Photo: Charlene Rixon.

Archant

An ice cream van filled will gas canisters was torched in a targeted arson attack while parked outside a family home where six children slept inside.

Jays Ice Cream Van was destroyed in an arson attack. Photo: Charlene Rixon.Jays Ice Cream Van was destroyed in an arson attack. Photo: Charlene Rixon.

Charlene and James Rixon, of Clayton Road, in Ramsey near Harwich, were woken by a frantic call from a neighbour at around 2.45am on Saturday, June 1.

The couple, who have run Jays Ice Cream for the past three years, had parked their van on their driveway, as they usually do.

"They rang me and said 'Please don't go outside but your ice cream van is up in flames'", said Mrs Rixon.

What the neighbour didn't know, but the couple did, was the van's ice cream machines are all gas powered, meaning multiple gas canisters were stored in the vehicle overnight.

Jays Ice Cream Van was destroyed in an arson attack. Photo: Charlene Rixon.Jays Ice Cream Van was destroyed in an arson attack. Photo: Charlene Rixon.

Mr Rixon burst into action. Thinking quickly he grabbed a mop bucket from the house and, with the help of a neighbour, began fighting the fire himself.

MORE: Seafront hotel launches new fish and chip restaurant

"Thank god my neighbour across the road was awake," Mrs Rixon added, "My other half and a neighbour kept throwing water over it.

"We knew all the machines are run by gas, we knew it was going to explode."

As her husband fought the flames Mrs Rixon gathered her six children, aged between three and 16, away from the front of the house to the safety of the back.

She said they had been left "absolutely petrified" - with the younger children terrified of repeat attacks.

The mother said CCTV from outside her home captured a man sneaking up to the van in the early hours, then running away shortly before the neighbours call.

"They have targeted my ice cream van", she said, "It's not against me - it's against my business."

Emergency services arrived at the scene and by around 3am had extinguished the blaze.

An Essex Police spokesman added: "We are treating the fire as deliberate. Enquiries are ongoing."

The attack has destroyed the family's business. While the van cost £17,000, the loss of trade during the busy summer season is likely to reach into the thousands.

Mrs Rixon added: "The van is completely written off, before the season we had the whole van refurbished, no we have just got to wait for the insurance."

Anyone with information about the attack should call Essex Police on 101 quoting crime reference 42/85652/19.

Most Read

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with globe-trotting Spanish midfielder... who is Europe’s leading interceptor

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Spanish midfielder Alejandro Rodriguez Gorrin. Picture: PA

‘Big’ clubs in League One: When patience was required

Jermaine Beckford and Billy Sharp scored the goals which fired Leeds and Sheffield United back to the Championship. Photos: PA

Revealed: The thousands of pounds of taxpayers’ money spent maintaining empty council properties

Belle Vue House is just one of the empty properties in Suffolk which tax payers are forced to pay for the upkeep of Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Snakes in a drain! Runaway reptile seen on Suffolk estate

A snake expert from Viking Aquatics in Ipswich believes the snake is a non venomous Northern Pine Snake Picture: STEVE BIGGS

Most Read

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with globe-trotting Spanish midfielder... who is Europe’s leading interceptor

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Spanish midfielder Alejandro Rodriguez Gorrin. Picture: PA

‘Big’ clubs in League One: When patience was required

Jermaine Beckford and Billy Sharp scored the goals which fired Leeds and Sheffield United back to the Championship. Photos: PA

Revealed: The thousands of pounds of taxpayers’ money spent maintaining empty council properties

Belle Vue House is just one of the empty properties in Suffolk which tax payers are forced to pay for the upkeep of Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Snakes in a drain! Runaway reptile seen on Suffolk estate

A snake expert from Viking Aquatics in Ipswich believes the snake is a non venomous Northern Pine Snake Picture: STEVE BIGGS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Ballsy anti-Trump message changed into sea turtle after teenager visited by police

A student has left a powerful climate change message to Donald Trump underneath the Stansted Airport flypath, for his arrival today. Picture: OLLIE NANCARROW from Born Eco

Go Ape reaches for new heights with major growth plans

Go Ape's zipwire adventure Picture: HAMISH FROST

‘We knew it was going to explode’ – Family’s terror as ice cream van set on fire outside home

Jays Ice Cream Van was destroyed in an arson attack. Photo: Charlene Rixon.

Find out where and when you can see D Day Dakotas flying over Suffolk

The air armada will fly over Suffolk and Essex on its way to Normandy Picture: DAKS OVER NORMANDY

Gallery: Thrills and spills of off-road racing part of Suffolk countryside for decades

Dirt biking scramble held on the course at Blaxhall Picture: JOHN KERR
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists