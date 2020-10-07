E-edition Read the EADT online edition
JD Sports to open new store in Bury St Edmunds before Christmas

PUBLISHED: 12:02 07 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:02 07 October 2020

JD Sports is due to open a new store in Bury St Edmunds' Arc Shopping centre on November 21 Picture: PA/JOHN STILLWELL

JD Sports will open a new store in a vacant unit at Bury St Edmunds’ Arc shopping centre in time for Christmas.

The HMV store at the Arc shopping centre in Bury St Edmunds, before it closed in January Picture: SARAH CHAMBERSThe HMV store at the Arc shopping centre in Bury St Edmunds, before it closed in January Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

The sportswear and trainer retailer will take over the store that was vacated by HMV earlier this year.

The new shop is expected to open on November 21.

MORE: HMV closure ‘a sad sign of the ever-changing high street’

Steve Bunce, centre manager at Arc, said: “We are delighted to welcome JD Sports to arc shopping centre.

“This enhanced investment is proof of the strength of the retail offer in Bury St Edmunds, and is a further reward to our customers for the loyalty that they continue to show, both to arc as well as the town centre as a whole.

“We look forward to the opening of the new store in November.

JD Sports currently has a shop on the Buttermarket in Bury St Edmunds, but had long been rumoured to be taking up the a spot in the Arc.

HMV blamed high business rates for the closure of its Arc store in January this year.

