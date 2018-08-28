Jewellery store closes in Suffolk town shopping centre

A jewellery store in Bury St Edmunds has closed.

Swarovski in the arc shopping centre traded for the last time on Sunday, with a sign placed on the shops door stating its closure.

The upscale chain, which is known for its crystal jewelry, watches, Christmas and home ornaments, also has a store at the Buttermarket in Ipswich, and staff at that store confirmed that it would be staying open.

In Essex, its store on the High Street in Chelmsford is also remaining open.

Founded in 1895 and with a headquarters in Austria, the company Swarovski Crystal has around 2,800 stores worldwide in 170 countries, and employs more than 27,000 people.