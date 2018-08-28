Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Jewellery store closes in Suffolk town shopping centre

PUBLISHED: 13:13 05 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:13 05 February 2019

The Arc Shopping Centre, Bury Saint Edmunds

The Arc Shopping Centre, Bury Saint Edmunds

Archant

A jewellery store in Bury St Edmunds has closed.

a Swarovski crystal swan.a Swarovski crystal swan.

Swarovski in the arc shopping centre traded for the last time on Sunday, with a sign placed on the shops door stating its closure.

More: Jewellery and watch retailer with 21 stores goes into administration

The upscale chain, which is known for its crystal jewelry, watches, Christmas and home ornaments, also has a store at the Buttermarket in Ipswich, and staff at that store confirmed that it would be staying open.

In Essex, its store on the High Street in Chelmsford is also remaining open.

Founded in 1895 and with a headquarters in Austria, the company Swarovski Crystal has around 2,800 stores worldwide in 170 countries, and employs more than 27,000 people.

Most Read

Every home on new housing estate built in wrong place

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Community spirit in wake of ‘shocking’ death crash

Police at the scene of the accidenton the Essex/Suffolk border Picture: PAUL GEATER

Could Greater Anglia’s new commuter trains face months of delays?

Greater Anglia's new Aventra commuter train built by Bombardier. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Most Read

Every home on new housing estate built in wrong place

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Community spirit in wake of ‘shocking’ death crash

Police at the scene of the accidenton the Essex/Suffolk border Picture: PAUL GEATER

Could Greater Anglia’s new commuter trains face months of delays?

Greater Anglia's new Aventra commuter train built by Bombardier. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Tributes paid to ‘passionate light aircraft flyer’ killed in tragic crash

Stuart Penfold, who was killed when the light aircraft he was flying crash on Sunday Picture: SUPPLIED BY ESSEX POLICE

Victim of light aircraft crash named locally

Police at Belchamp Walter, which is close to Sudbury on the Suffolk/Essex border Picture: PAUL GEATER

Days Gone By - Redevelopment of The Mount saw streets disappear and residents rehomed

St Matthews School, Ipswich, in May 1977. Picture: JERRY TURNER

Academy trust behind four East Anglian schools ordered to justify six-figure salaries

Lord Agnew has written a letter to academy trusts including Hartismere Family of Schools asking them to justify staff salaries over £100,000. Picture: Archant

The Band, the Take That hit musical, is coming to the Ipswich Regent and puts the fans centre stage

AJ Bentley, Curtis T Johns, Sario Solomon, Nick Carsberg and Yazdan Qafouri (Five To Five) in The Band, Tim Firth's critically acclaimed musical about Take That and their fans, Photo: Matt Crockett
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists