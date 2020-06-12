E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Independent shop owner calls for free parking to help get businesses moving following pandemic

PUBLISHED: 08:00 13 June 2020

Jill Barrett is leading a campaign for free parking Picture: MICHAEL GRIST

Jill Barrett is leading a campaign for free parking Picture: MICHAEL GRIST

Archant

A director of one of Suffolk’s best known independent stores is launching a campaign for free car parking to help small businesses fight back following the coronavirus pandemic.

Jill Barrett, director of home furnishings department store Barretts on The Thoroughfare, Woodbridge, is asking East Suffolk Council to change parking fees which she believes is actively putting people off visiting the riverside town.

Car park fees were suspended by East Suffolk for a period during the pandemic - while most businesses were closed - but have since been reintroduced.

Mrs Barrett argues that other councils are offering help to local business such as in Bury St Edmunds where free parking is provided in all council car parks after 3pm on Tuesdays.

In Ipswich, Crown Car park is offering five hours of free parking from June 15 until July 3.

Mrs Barrett said: “It feels like Woodbridge is getting a rotten deal in comparison.

“Woodbridge car parks were only free when most shops were closed. Now they are tentatively reopening and the support isn’t there for them.

“Our competitors are the large out-of-town shopping centres which have a huge advantage over high streets in that they can offer free parking as well as benefit from rock-bottom rent and rates.

“What I am asking the council for is help to even out this imbalance by offering free parking for shoppers for a certain amount of time.

“This would be especially helpful for small and medium independents to get back on their feet after the Covid crisis.”

MORE: Survey finds 90% of people in Woodbridge will shop locally after lockdown

James Lightfoot, chairman of Choose Woodbridge said: “One of the reasons some town centres are struggling is the difficulty and cost of parking.

“People can buy on the internet without leaving their sofa and they can drive to the out-of-town retail park and park for free outside the shop door.”

Norman Brooks, East Suffolk Council’s cabinet member for transport, said the right balance had to be struck on parking.

Mr Brooks said: “The suspension of car park charges was intended only as a temporary measure and charging is an absolutely critical part of our ability to maintain facilities which are hugely important for our communities.

“As we start to see more businesses reopen, our main aim is to protect people and support our local businesses by finding the right balance between maintaining access and ensuring there is enough car parking for everyone.

“Research carried out by our Economic Development team in 2019 does not support the claim that free parking alone will help our town centres.”

MORE: Riverside restaurant owner praises community support after staff are made redundant

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

US fighter jets forced to ‘take action’ in high-speed near miss

Two F-15Es from the 494th Fighter Squadron/48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath. Two of the base's jets were involved in a near miss over Norwich in October 2019. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Ipswich Town set to get on track as Mayflower steam engine is renamed

David Buck on the footplate of Mayflower. Picture: DAVID BUCK

‘Such a shame’: Garden centre forced to close due to poor trading conditions

Marlows Home and Garden Centre, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

US fighter jets forced to ‘take action’ in high-speed near miss

Two F-15Es from the 494th Fighter Squadron/48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath. Two of the base's jets were involved in a near miss over Norwich in October 2019. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Ipswich Town set to get on track as Mayflower steam engine is renamed

David Buck on the footplate of Mayflower. Picture: DAVID BUCK

‘Such a shame’: Garden centre forced to close due to poor trading conditions

Marlows Home and Garden Centre, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Wild ambition to turn East Anglia into one of the world’s greatest nature reserves

The WildEast project aims to inspire nature recovery across East Anglia - including the possibility of reintroducing species such as the lynx. Photograph: Erwin Van Maanen

‘I’m not a racist’: Another Suffolk councillor under investigation after Facebook posts

West Suffolk councillor for Moreton Hall, Frank Warby, denies being a racist after an investigation was launched relating to posts he shared on Facebook Picture: GREGG BROWN

Driver crashed into the back of a lorry and span into path of oncoming car, inquest hears

A woman died from multiple injuries following a crash near the Copdock Interchange. Stock image Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

See inside this house built for the director of one of Ipswich’s most famous firms

Upland Gate on Bishops Hill, Ipswich, was originally built for the director of Ransomes engineering firm. Picture: RUFUS OWEN/FULL ASPECT PHOTOGRAPHY

Independent shop owner calls for free parking to help get businesses moving following pandemic

Jill Barrett is leading a campaign for free parking Picture: MICHAEL GRIST
Drive 24