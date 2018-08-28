A chance to ask Sizewell C business questions

Jim Crawford speaking at the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce Business Breakfast in Partnership with EDF Energy held at Trinity Park Ipswich, He is EDF Energy's Sizewell C project director and will answer questions on March 15, 2019. Picture: DAVD GARRAD Archant

Local businesses are being encouraged to sign up to a breakfast event to bring them up-to-speed about the potential benefits to the business community from the building of a new nuclear power station at Sizewell C.

A CGI view of how Sizewell C could look Picture: EDF ENERGY A CGI view of how Sizewell C could look Picture: EDF ENERGY

Suffolk Chamber of Commerce has teamed up with EDF Energy, the company behind Sizewell C, to host the free event on Narch 15 at Wherstead Park just outside of Ipswich.

Jim Crawford, Sizewell C’s project director, will be the keynote speaker.

The event has been timed to coincide with EDF Energy’s third consultation stage which is due to finish on 29 March 29, and provides the perfect opportunity to ask questions.

John Dugmore Suffolk Chamber’s chief executive said: “We hosted a similar event in 2017, which was both very well attended and which proved to be really useful for all those businesses present to better understand the opportunities available once the project has been given the go-ahead, both during the construction period and once the station is operational.”

John Dugmore added: “Suffolk Chamber is running the Sizewell C Supply Chain website (www.sizewellcsupplychain.co.uk) on behalf of EDF Energy. This event will also provide the perfect opportunity for all interested potential suppliers to better understand the preparations they need to put in place to be ‘ready for nuclear’.”

During the second consultation phase into its Sizewell C proposals, Suffolk Chamber urged EDF Energy to ensure that as many of the new roles created by the project were secured for local workers.

For more information and to book a place at this event, go to:ttps://www.suffolkchamber.co.uk/events-networking/suffolk-chamber-events/networking-breakfast-with-edf-energy-stage-3-consultation-event