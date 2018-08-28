Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

A chance to ask Sizewell C business questions

PUBLISHED: 15:45 06 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:45 06 February 2019

Jim Crawford speaking at the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce Business Breakfast in Partnership with EDF Energy held at Trinity Park Ipswich, He is EDF Energy's Sizewell C project director and will answer questions on March 15, 2019. Picture: DAVD GARRAD

Jim Crawford speaking at the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce Business Breakfast in Partnership with EDF Energy held at Trinity Park Ipswich, He is EDF Energy's Sizewell C project director and will answer questions on March 15, 2019. Picture: DAVD GARRAD

Archant

Local businesses are being encouraged to sign up to a breakfast event to bring them up-to-speed about the potential benefits to the business community from the building of a new nuclear power station at Sizewell C.

A CGI view of how Sizewell C could look Picture: EDF ENERGYA CGI view of how Sizewell C could look Picture: EDF ENERGY

Suffolk Chamber of Commerce has teamed up with EDF Energy, the company behind Sizewell C, to host the free event on Narch 15 at Wherstead Park just outside of Ipswich.

Jim Crawford, Sizewell C’s project director, will be the keynote speaker.

The event has been timed to coincide with EDF Energy’s third consultation stage which is due to finish on 29 March 29, and provides the perfect opportunity to ask questions.

John Dugmore Suffolk Chamber’s chief executive said: “We hosted a similar event in 2017, which was both very well attended and which proved to be really useful for all those businesses present to better understand the opportunities available once the project has been given the go-ahead, both during the construction period and once the station is operational.”

John Dugmore added: “Suffolk Chamber is running the Sizewell C Supply Chain website (www.sizewellcsupplychain.co.uk) on behalf of EDF Energy. This event will also provide the perfect opportunity for all interested potential suppliers to better understand the preparations they need to put in place to be ‘ready for nuclear’.”

During the second consultation phase into its Sizewell C proposals, Suffolk Chamber urged EDF Energy to ensure that as many of the new roles created by the project were secured for local workers.

For more information and to book a place at this event, go to:ttps://www.suffolkchamber.co.uk/events-networking/suffolk-chamber-events/networking-breakfast-with-edf-energy-stage-3-consultation-event

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Every home on new housing estate built in wrong place

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Community spirit in wake of ‘shocking’ death crash

Police at the scene of the accidenton the Essex/Suffolk border Picture: PAUL GEATER

Could Greater Anglia’s new commuter trains face months of delays?

Greater Anglia's new Aventra commuter train built by Bombardier. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Most Read

Every home on new housing estate built in wrong place

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Community spirit in wake of ‘shocking’ death crash

Police at the scene of the accidenton the Essex/Suffolk border Picture: PAUL GEATER

Could Greater Anglia’s new commuter trains face months of delays?

Greater Anglia's new Aventra commuter train built by Bombardier. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Yellow weather warning issued for high winds across Suffolk and Essex

A yellow weather warning has been issued for high winds across Suffolk and Essex. Photo by Simon Finlay

Former England keeper Peter Shilton helps launch Essex charity’s first gala dinner

Ryan Gondoh, Peter Shilton, Steph Shilton, Diaz Wright and James McGuiggan, chief executive of Mid and North East Essex Mind PIcture: MNEMIND

Recipe: Make our marmalade, toasted nut and chocolate torte

Marmalade, toasted nut and chocolate torte Picture: Archant

Suffolk coffee company unleashes new ‘date’ flavour for its new Middle Eastern customers

Paddy & Scott's cafe in the UAE. Picture: Paddy & Scott's

Blow torch stolen and door smashed in market town burglary

A property was burgled in Queens Close, Sudbury, on February 1 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists