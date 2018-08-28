Overcast

Helping Essex people into emploment

PUBLISHED: 10:41 16 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:41 16 November 2018

Job offers and interviews from the 2018 Tending Jobs Fair, at Clacton Town Hall. Picture: NANCY SWORD

Job offers and interviews from the 2018 Tending Jobs Fair, at Clacton Town Hall. Picture: NANCY SWORD

Archant

At least eight people have secured a job as a direct result of this year’s Tendring Jobs and Careers Fair – while dozens more are in the process of being interviewed.

Of the companies and organisations who took part in the event, held at Clacton Town Hall, several have told organisers that they have employed staff following discussions and applications made at the fair.

So far eight people are known to have got jobs, while many more are being interviewed, including 12 by Tendring District Council itself – and other organisations have reported an increased interest in their vacancies, though they have not yet recruited.

The Tendring Jobs and Careers Fair is organised by the council in partnership with the Department for Work and Pensions, and this year saw around 1,400 people pass through the doors.

Among those who have recruited from the fair are Dura Composites, Dalau, Allied Healthcare and Lifehouse Spa and Hotel.

Also proving successful at the event was Simon Papendick from J-Star Marine Services, who found not only the two apprentices he was looking to recruit, but also a part-time member of staff.

Zoe Fairley, TDC cabinet member, said she was delighted to hear these success stories – and hoped they were just the tip of the iceberg.

“Once again the Tendring Jobs and Careers Fair has shown just how useful it is by helping these people into work,” she said.

“I am confident that in the coming weeks and months more people will find work as a result of the fair, whether that is through a direct conversation, or simply by discovering a firm they wish to work for and monitoring their vacancies.

“There is also a longer-term aspect as there were several training providers at the event, and I am hopeful that those who take on training and learn new skills will also go on to find employment.”



