What jobs are available during the coronavirus crisis?

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a huge affect on employment, with many firms forced to make redundancies - but what sectors are actively recruiting in this time of crisis?

The world of work has changed because of the pandemic, with some industries adapting more quickly than others.

Analysis by jobs website CV-Library found that fewer jobs overall are being advertised online this year than there were in 2019.

But it also found that certain types of jobs are recruiting more heavily than others.

In 2019, there was more of a need for customer service and sales positions, while this year there has been a greater demand for care professionals.

However, there are some job changes that have nothing to do with the pandemic. In the past three months, there have been 950 jobs for census engagement managers advertised on CV-Library in the run up to the national census next year.

So, here are the types of jobs that are recruiting most actively in 2020.

• Online shopping

The pandemic has seen a boom in online shopping, as people seek to socially distance as much as possible.

According to CV-Library, throughout June, July and August there were 4,047 warehouse operative jobs and 1,232 delivery driver jobs were advertised.

Jobs in this sector are available in Ipswich, as staffing numbers at the Amazon delivery centre are set to double from 50 to 100 by the end of 2020.

• Supermarkets

Supermarkets have recruited throughout the pandemic.

At first, supermarket chains recruited staff to see them through expected panic buying.

But now stores are recruiting to ensure social distancing is adhered to.

Last week it was announced that Asda will introduce 1,000 special Covid security guards to ensure customers adhere to new rules.

The Asda safety marshals are to be stationed at the front of every store and in the aisles of larger stores.

They will be making sure shoppers wear masks – and if they don’t, will be advising them to buy a pack in store.

• Care professionals

The value placed upon key workers has been clear to see throughout the pandemic.

Some of the key workers most in demand are carers.

In the past three months, 2,005 jobs titled care assistant and 2,683 jobs for registered nurses advertised on CV-Library.

• Police officers

Last year, the government announced that it was planning to recruit 20,000 police officers nationally before 2022, setting aside £750million to do so.

It planned to recruit 6,000 new police officers in the first year.

Among the police forces recruiting new officers is Suffolk Constabulary.

• Cleaning

One of the easiest ways to prevent coronavirus is to ensure that surfaces – and your hands – are cleaned regularly.

Many businesses are enhancing their cleaning regime and even hiring more cleaners as part of their reopening from lockdown.

Because of this, CV-Library has advertised 1,571 positions as cleaners in the past three months.