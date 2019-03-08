Is this Suffolk petrol station the best in Britain?

John Grose Garage, in Woodbridge, has been named Best Forecourt Team. Photo: John Grose. Archant

A Woodbridge petrol station has been recognised with a national award for constantly going the extra mile.

Certas Energy�s Head of Dealer Performance Jenny Lockwood, Gary Stapleton (of category sponsors PetroAssist) and Head of Dealer Sales Craig Nugent, with Sue Jackson. Photo: Certas Energy. Certas Energy�s Head of Dealer Performance Jenny Lockwood, Gary Stapleton (of category sponsors PetroAssist) and Head of Dealer Sales Craig Nugent, with Sue Jackson. Photo: Certas Energy.

John Grose Garage, in Woodbridge, took home the prize for Best Forecourt Team at the SuperStaion awards ceremony in Newport, South Wales.

"This award recognises all the hard work and dedication of all the staff", said Sue Jackson, of John Grose Garage.

"Every one of the team is there for our customers, nothing is ever too much trouble. I am so fortunate to have the best team ever."

Richard Billington, of Certas Energy - the largest supplier to independent fuel retailers in Britain, congratulated the team on their victory.

He added: "To be outstanding in such a competitive environment is no mean and it speaks volumes about John Grose Garage's outlook.

"We are proud to have them as part of our Gulf network and thank Sue and the team at John Grose Garage for the hard work and dedication they show every single day, rain or shine."