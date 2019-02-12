Sunny

Who wants to be a millionaire.

PUBLISHED: 09:05 15 February 2019 | UPDATED: 09:05 15 February 2019

Developer John Howard is aiming to share his knowledge and experience in seminars for the business community. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Developer John Howard is aiming to share his knowledge and experience in seminars for the business community. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

There are fortunes to be made (and lost) in property development. Could you do it?

Property expert John Howard, the man behind the re-birth of the Winerack, will tell you how.

The first flats to be sold are at the front of the Winerack over the Waterfront pavement. Picture: WINERACK APPARTMENTSThe first flats to be sold are at the front of the Winerack over the Waterfront pavement. Picture: WINERACK APPARTMENTS

Ipswich-based Mr Howard, who has worked in the property sector all his life with considerable success is sharing his knowledge and expertise in a series of seminars for the business community and would-be investors.

The Winerack development is taking shape now at Ipswich Waterfront with the first apartments close to being completed. The whole project (then called Regatta Quay), stalled a decade ago with the banking crisis and the recession that followed.

The skeletal building became a symbol of the recession until John Howard stepped in and put together a rescue project, with the support of Government funding.

John Howard has had a career of property development in East Anglia and across the UK.

He said: “I am fortunate to be in a position to share my vast experience and knowledge to like-minded people interested in and motivated to want to improve their net worth, and have a great lifestyle, through property development.

“There are opportunities out there but also pitfalls to be avoided.”

The seminar is intended for people interested in developing and investing in property.

He will present his seminar at Milsons in Kesgrave Hall on Monday March 19, from 9am and at Dunston Hall, Norwich on February 26, before taking it to other venues across the country.

Mr Howard has a career spending four decades and interests in estate agency, auctions and financial services.

Over his career he has been involved in the sale and purchase of more than 3,500 properties.

His latest high profile scheme, the Winerack, is proving luxury, one, two and three bedroom apartments with views over the Waterfront and Ipswich town centre.

John Howard has also written his own guide to property re-development and broadcasts on Property TV (Sky 189) as an expert commentator on the property market.

