HMV branch gets set for closure - but goes out on a high note

Andrew Stringer, left, and James Hoad from the John Peel Centre with worker Amie Alberio at HMV in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: STUART LONG Stuart Long

HMV in Bury St Edmunds has bowed out in musical style with the help of the John Peel Centre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The HMV store at the Arc shopping centre in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS The HMV store at the Arc shopping centre in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

The Stowmarket music venue helped staff and shoppers enjoy the final hours of trading by providing a DJ to give a day-long set on Friday before the store finally closes on Saturday, January 25.

The branch, in the Arc shopping centre, is one of three closing down nationally, with HMV bosses blaming high business rates and rents.

You may also want to watch:

Store worker Stuart Long said staff at the Bury branch had been touched by messages of support from well-wishers, along with cards and gifts.

Lovely card to round off a nice day talking to long-standing customers...going to miss being paid to talk music with people. I'd have happily done this for free for the last 10+ years pic.twitter.com/EZwY5p07im — hmv Bury St Edmunds (@hmvBuryStEds) January 23, 2020

"We've had cards, letters, chocolates, even beer. The support has been really touching," he said.

"We've done a lot with the John Peel Centre over the years, promoting what they do, so when they heard we were going they offered us a DJ to do a set and it's gone down really well."

Support was also strong online, with Twitter users sending support. @realruskus said: "Sad it finally happened. Thanks for the music chats. Hope you're all ok and things work out. What a nice bunch of people.", while @paullistensto said: "Absolutely gutted for you I know first hand what it's like but you will find people will still value your love of music. What people love about HMV is the passion for music and film and that will never go away."