Joules announces reopening date for Suffolk stores

The Joules store in Ipswich town centre will not open next week Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

High-end fashion chain Joules has announced plans to reopen several Suffolk stores next week - but the Ipswich town centre branch will remain closed for now.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The retailer’s stores in Aldeburgh, Bury St Edmunds and at Jimmy’s Farm near Ipswich are set to reopen on Monday, July 13, with coronavirus lockdown restrictions being eased in recent weeks.

However, Joules has opted for a phased return of its stores - meaning the branch in Ipswich’s Buttermarket will have to wait to reopen.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman said: “We hope our colourful store fronts will restore a little sunshine to the high street as we’re slowly beginning to open again.

“While we’re excited to be welcoming customers through our doors, we want to assure you that the wellbeing of our customers and colleagues always comes first.

“With that in mind, we’ve decided to phase our store openings and operate reduced hours until we all get to know our ‘new normal’ a little better.”

MORE: Blow for Suffolk as Jack Wills closes stores in Ipswich and Aldeburgh