Joules announces reopening date for Suffolk stores
PUBLISHED: 07:30 07 July 2020
Archant
High-end fashion chain Joules has announced plans to reopen several Suffolk stores next week - but the Ipswich town centre branch will remain closed for now.
The retailer’s stores in Aldeburgh, Bury St Edmunds and at Jimmy’s Farm near Ipswich are set to reopen on Monday, July 13, with coronavirus lockdown restrictions being eased in recent weeks.
However, Joules has opted for a phased return of its stores - meaning the branch in Ipswich’s Buttermarket will have to wait to reopen.
You may also want to watch:
A spokesman said: “We hope our colourful store fronts will restore a little sunshine to the high street as we’re slowly beginning to open again.
“While we’re excited to be welcoming customers through our doors, we want to assure you that the wellbeing of our customers and colleagues always comes first.
“With that in mind, we’ve decided to phase our store openings and operate reduced hours until we all get to know our ‘new normal’ a little better.”
MORE: Blow for Suffolk as Jack Wills closes stores in Ipswich and Aldeburgh
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.