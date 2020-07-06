E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Joules announces reopening date for Suffolk stores

PUBLISHED: 07:30 07 July 2020

The Joules store in Ipswich town centre will not open next week Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Joules store in Ipswich town centre will not open next week Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

High-end fashion chain Joules has announced plans to reopen several Suffolk stores next week - but the Ipswich town centre branch will remain closed for now.

The retailer’s stores in Aldeburgh, Bury St Edmunds and at Jimmy’s Farm near Ipswich are set to reopen on Monday, July 13, with coronavirus lockdown restrictions being eased in recent weeks.

However, Joules has opted for a phased return of its stores - meaning the branch in Ipswich’s Buttermarket will have to wait to reopen.

A spokesman said: “We hope our colourful store fronts will restore a little sunshine to the high street as we’re slowly beginning to open again.

“While we’re excited to be welcoming customers through our doors, we want to assure you that the wellbeing of our customers and colleagues always comes first.

“With that in mind, we’ve decided to phase our store openings and operate reduced hours until we all get to know our ‘new normal’ a little better.”

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Road reopens after car transporter hits Ipswich bridge

Police have closed the road after a car transporter became stuck underneath the bridge Picture: PAUL GEATER

Mouse thought to be cause of devastating fire that tore through family home

Bec Drake and her husband Colin amongst the remains of the burnt out workshop where the fire is thought to have started and spread through their home in Stanningfield. The family are having to still live in their fire damaged home as they cannot find any lodgings locally. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘The first objective is to win the league... We need to strengthen’ – O’Neill on plans for Ipswich Town to come back stronger

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill. Photo: Steve Waller

