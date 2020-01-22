Kim Kardashian West's son Saint seen wearing shirt by Suffolk designer

Gemma Treby, her children Theo and Casper and their friend Fleur, showing off their own colour-in clothing

Kim Kardashian West has shared a picture on Instagram with her son Saint dressed in a shirt from an independent Newmarket designer.

The reality TV star and her husband Kanye appear in a photograph of a family breakfast with their four children.

Two-year-old son Saint is stood between his parents wearing a shirt covered in dinosaurs - a design made in Suffolk by Newmarket-based business, Selfie Clothing.

Kim Kardashian West has more than 157million followers on Instagram and her post already has more than 4.5m likes.

Founded by Gemma Treby, the company has just three employees - but their innovative 'colour-in' clothing is sold around the world and has caught the eye of one of the biggest celebrities on the planet.

The colour-in dionsaur shirt from Selfie Clothing was spotted being sported by Saint West, son of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West Picture: SELFIE CLOTHING The colour-in dionsaur shirt from Selfie Clothing was spotted being sported by Saint West, son of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West Picture: SELFIE CLOTHING

Ms Treby said: "It was incredible to wake up to the news that Kim Kardashian knows about our brand and has spread the word to her millions of followers.

"We have a WhatsApp group between the three of us and there was a message in there at 7am and it's been crazy since then.

"It had already been online a day, we hadn't asked for it and it hadn't been brought to our attention or anything.

"Our colour-in designs give children the chance to express their unique personalities through what they're wearing.

Ms Treby added: "It looks from the photo as though the Kardashian Wests recognise the importance of spending quality time with their children.

"Apparently it's rare to see Kim share a family photo like that on her Instagram, so it's great to see our product in there, she clearly understands what our clothing is about."

Selfie's prodicts are aimed at children from two years old up to 12 years old and all designed and hand-printed in Newmarket.

The business features on notonthehighstreet.com and has clients including Center Parcs, Blenheim Palace, Highgrove Royal Gardens and The National Gallery.

The Tot, which is mentioned in the post, is one of Selfie's stockists in the USA.