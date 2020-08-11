E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ancient pub poised to cut workforce amid crisis

PUBLISHED: 16:58 11 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:58 11 August 2020

The King's Head (Low House) at Laxfield Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

The King's Head (Low House) at Laxfield Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Googlemaps

One of Suffolk’s most traditional and best-loved country pubs fears it may lose more than half its staff as new coronavirus distancing rules take their toll.

The Low House at Laxfield - also known as the King's Head - operating under social distancing rules Picture: THE LOW HOUSEThe Low House at Laxfield - also known as the King's Head - operating under social distancing rules Picture: THE LOW HOUSE

When lockdown was announced in March, the eight-strong workforce at The Low House in Laxfield, near Eye, was put on furlough.

Three were brought back after restrictions were lifted in July but pub owners fear that five more jobs – one full-time – will be lost as a result of the crisis.

MORE – These companies have cut thousands of jobs since the coronavirus pandemic began

Director Tim Woolnough is part of a community committee which took over the ancient pub in 2018 after forming a Community Interest Company (CIC).

The award-winning venue is famed for its traditional singers who turn up to sing ancient ballads – and its lack of a bar. It also hosts other musical and poetry events.

A typically social scene from the Kings Head at Laxfield before lockdown Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCKA typically social scene from the Kings Head at Laxfield before lockdown Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

But its cosy and intimate layout doesn’t suit distancing rules.

Three festivals planned for this year - including a literary festival – had to be cancelled as a result of the crisis, further hitting the pub’s bottom line.

You may also want to watch:

Luckily, the weather has been “amazing”, said Mr Woolnough, but that would come to an end at some point.

Affected workers had been put on notice of redundancy – unless the outlook changes for the better. “We are extremely worried for those five,” he said. “It’s very sad for us but we are not going to be the only ones.”

The pub has cut its hours of opening and reduced its opening days to four in a bid to stay viable – but patrons are now being led to its spacious beer garden by CIC volunteers and committee members rather than drinking inside in order to comply with the new coronavirus crisis rules. A marquee has been put up and orders are brought outside from the tap room and they are working on a viable plan for the colder months.

“At the moment we are fine. We have got a big beer garden but as we are getting towards the autumn we are thinking: ‘How are we going to keep going?’” he said. “When we get to October it’s going to be a real struggle.”

Custom has been buoyed by staycationers from two nearby campsites filled to capacity amid the crisis, he said.

“We reopened on July 4 and it’s been pretty good,” he said. But meeting strangers was the “essence of the place”, he added, and it would be sad to see that go.

“We are the Good Pub Guide Unspoilt Pub of the Year 2020, so perspex sheets inside is not an option.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk cases fall in new coronavirus infection data as regional ‘R’ value drops

The latest weekly coronavirus infection rates show a fall in Suffolk, according to public health data. Woodbridge shoppers wear their masks in public, as it is now compulsory to wear a mask in shops Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Children taken to hospital after suspected chemical leak at Suffolk holiday park

Emergency services responded to an incident involving hazardous chemicals at Carlton Meres Holiday Park, near Saxmundham Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

Car driver doing donuts in Tesco car park at 1am ‘faces £400 in fines’

The car was seized in the car park of Stowmarket Tesco. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Couple launch new Suffolk bakery

Zoe and Tristan Hasler ran The Barn Cafe at Alder Carr Farm for five years. Now they are running a bakery from the site supplying the farm shop and with collection available every week Picture: Harry Engles

Most Read

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk cases fall in new coronavirus infection data as regional ‘R’ value drops

The latest weekly coronavirus infection rates show a fall in Suffolk, according to public health data. Woodbridge shoppers wear their masks in public, as it is now compulsory to wear a mask in shops Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Children taken to hospital after suspected chemical leak at Suffolk holiday park

Emergency services responded to an incident involving hazardous chemicals at Carlton Meres Holiday Park, near Saxmundham Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

Car driver doing donuts in Tesco car park at 1am ‘faces £400 in fines’

The car was seized in the car park of Stowmarket Tesco. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Couple launch new Suffolk bakery

Zoe and Tristan Hasler ran The Barn Cafe at Alder Carr Farm for five years. Now they are running a bakery from the site supplying the farm shop and with collection available every week Picture: Harry Engles

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Thick smoke everywhere’: House severely damaged as tumble dryer catches fire

Firefighters said the Gainsborough Road house was well alight when they arrived. Picture: MARK LANGFORD

LOOK: Lorry hits house, leaving busy road closed

Essex Police closed the B1033 after a lorry hit a house on the road. Picture: Alex Nicolic

Man, 32, denies child sex assault charges

Ross Smith entered not guilty pleas to four charges at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

‘He’s my Virgil van Dijk’ - former Town loanee Mohsni makes surprise return to English football

Former Ipswich Town player Bilel Mohsni is back in English football. Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

Fixtures for 2020/21 set to be revealed next week as Town line up Premier friendlies

Ipswich Town are set to learn their 2020/21 League One fixtures next week. Photo: Archant