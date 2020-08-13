E-edition Read the EADT online edition
First look inside ‘cosy village pub’ transformed by dramatic £592k revamp

PUBLISHED: 07:53 13 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:12 13 August 2020

The Kings Arms, in Stansted, has reopened following a transformational �592,000 investment by independent pub operators Punch. Picture: PUNCH

Stansted’s Kings Arms pub has undergone a dramatic transformation after a £592,000 revamp from owner Punch.

At a time when many pubs are closing or being forced to cut back on staff, the watering hole in the heart of the Essex village has bucked the trend with the huge investment.

The Grade II Listed Building has been fully refurbished to create a “cosy village pub feel” which Punch says makes it “unrecognisable”, with a new layout inside and warm timber flooring.

Four new ensuite letting rooms have been created for visiting guests, with cushy carpets, soft upholstered furniture and quirky feature lighting and accessories.

Outside, the pub has benefitted from full redecoration including new signage, while a new terraced area to the side of the building with stone paving, beautiful planters and seating has been created for guests to enjoy alfresco dining.

The existing beer garden has also received a revamp with a mixture of new timber and industrial style furniture, festoon lighting and a new cobble walkway, allowing guests to have a safe and relaxed outdoor pub experience.

There are also big television screens for watching sport inside and a new food and drink menu.

Fay Frostick, who has taken over as the new publican at the venue, said: “I am so thrilled to have witnessed the transformation here at the Kings Arms.

“This is an amazing pub that is deeply engrained in the local community and I can’t wait to welcome customers old and new back through the doors to see their new look pub.

“The investment has maximised the outdoor space and we are opening with table service throughout which enables us to welcome more customers to the pub safely.”

Punch managing director Andy Spencer said: “This is a significant investment by Punch in an established community pub and we are extremely pleased with the new look and feel created here.

“Our new publican, Fay, is passionate about providing outstanding service and brings a wealth of enthusiasm for the pub.

“With someone like Fay at the helm we are confident that the Kings Arms will continue to operate at the very heart of the community it serves.”

