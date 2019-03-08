Inn where comedians Peter Cook and Dudley Moore drank is up for sale

The historic Peacock Inn at Chelsworth is up for sale. Picture: WILLIAM CRIPPS William Cripps

Innkeeper William Cripps is calling time on The Peacock Inn, in the pretty village of Chelsworth.

Innkeeper William Cripps behind the bar of The Peacock, Chelsworth which he has put up for sale. Picture: WILLIAM CRIPPS Innkeeper William Cripps behind the bar of The Peacock, Chelsworth which he has put up for sale. Picture: WILLIAM CRIPPS

The character building has been a pub for more than 400 years and Mr Cripps rescued it and brought it back to life ten years ago.

Now he has put it on the market for sale as a going concern, a pub and restaurant with bed and breakfast rooms.

"It is time to move on," he said, "I have been here ten years and 12 years in the pub trade.

"I am proud of what we have achieved here.

Comedian's Peter Cook and Dudley Moore who used to drink at The Peacock Inn in Chelsworth". Picture: TONY HARRIS Comedian's Peter Cook and Dudley Moore who used to drink at The Peacock Inn in Chelsworth". Picture: TONY HARRIS

"It had been closed a year when we moved in. There were no carpets on the floor and the pipes had frozen and burst in the winter.

"It is a great opportunity for somebody to take it on. There is a lot of scope for somebody with the right skills to make it a thriving business.

"We have spent a lot of money doing it up, and building the new en suite rooms in the garden.

"I would love it continue as the village pub.

The historic Peacock Inn at Chelsworth which has been put up for sale. Picturre: WILLIAM CRIPPS The historic Peacock Inn at Chelsworth which has been put up for sale. Picturre: WILLIAM CRIPPS

"I like to think of myself more as an innkeeper than a pub landlord.

"It has such a pretty location here, looking out over the two bridges.

"The Peacock has had a chequered past but loads of history.

"Journalist and columnist Jeffrey Bernard used to live in the village and mentioned the pub in his Spectator columns.

"In one he tells of comedians Peter Cook and Dudley Moore getting so drunk here they slept on the floor of the pub,"

In another tale the well known drinker claimed the pub landlord had banned him, for urinating in the Peacock's flower beds.

At other times, Mr Cripps said, it was a proving ground for jazz acts ahead of performances at Ronnie Scott's in London.

The historic pub is Grade II listed and operates as a freehouse, seven days a week, and with eight letting rooms.

There are five guest bedrooms in the main building, and a modern single storey building which provides three additional en suite bedrooms.

There is also a separate one bedroom cottage which is currently the owner's accommodation, hut which could be sold separately.

The main building has exposed beams and an inglenook fireplaces, bars and a function room.

The village of Chelsworth is rated by many people as one of the prettiest in Suffolk, with the River Brett running through it.

It is convenient for other tourist villages of Semer, Lavenham and Monks Eleigh. Larger towns of Stowmarket and Sudbury are both about ten miles away.

The Peacock Inn is on the market with Fine & Country with a guide price of £650,000.