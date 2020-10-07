New fitness studio to open following surge in demand after lockdown

Lara Pepper is expanding her fitness and wellbeing business Picture: WARREN PAGE/RIDUNA PARK Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

A new fitness studio has opened in east Suffolk following a rise in demand for its wellbeing services.

Lara Pepper is opening a new fitness studio at Riduna Park Picture: WARREN PAGE/RIDUNA PARK Lara Pepper is opening a new fitness studio at Riduna Park Picture: WARREN PAGE/RIDUNA PARK

Pilates instructor, nutritional therapist and sports masseur Lara Pepper has opened a new studio in a unit at Riduna Park in Melton.

Ms Pepper has been running her business for more than two years but has recently seen a surge in people eager to optimise their wellbeing, especially since the outbreak of coronavirus.

Throughout lockdown, Ms Pepper continued her classes and nutritional support via online platforms.

Now, her expanded audience will be able to attend physical sessions at the new studio, which will be housed in unit 12 at the site.

The new studio will offer pilates and remedial sports massage, as well as nutritional therapy.

One-to-ones will be offered at the studio, as well as group sessions.

Ms Pepper has spent recent weeks planning and configuring the ground floor space of Unit 12 on the popular commercial park, to ensure it is fully Covid-secure.

“There has been a growing awareness about the importance of health and well-being over recent years, and the pandemic really has got more people thinking about how to keep their minds and bodies well,” said Ms Pepper.

“So this has led to a much larger audience for our classes and consultancy services.

“We have been keen to find a location which can be efficiently cleaned, can accommodate social distancing, and yet provides a really welcoming space in which people can enjoy classes, feel safe and support their wellbeing.

“Riduna Park really works perfectly for us, and we can’t wait to get the doors open.

“People of all ages from across Suffolk have responded by wanting to get involved in regular classes like those for pilates, and are also keen to look more closely at their nutrition.

“I’m excited to play a part in keeping people active and well.”

Katie Emerson, project manager for Riduna Holdings, said: “We’ve worked very hard over recent weeks and months with all of our existing and prospective tenants, to ensure they can deliver their services from Covid-secure venues.

“We’re delighted to see Lara joining us, and very much look forward to seeing the studio busy throughout the week.”

