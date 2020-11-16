Video

Suffolk Business Awards 2020: Large Business winner

Sanctuary Personnel is the winner of the Large Business award Picture: Sanctuary Personnel Archant

Health and social care recruitment specialist Sanctuary Personnel has been announced as the winner of the Large Business award, sponsored by MHA Larking Gowen, at the Suffolk Business Awards 2020.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The judges were extremely impress with our 2020 winner, which just pipped other entries to the crown. In a very difficult market, Sanctuary Personnel demonstrated clearly that people were at the heart of what it does.

Seven of the initial eight employees still work in the business, it has an academy that is 12 years old, and a real understanding of staff and their wider families.

The development of an app solution for its temporary work force showed great innovation and strong customer care both internally and externally, helping to improve communications and the business booking process.

Most impressive though was this company’s ability and willingness to provide solutions to customers, sometimes taking on industry wide and historical challenges directly with very clear business targets and positive outcomes.

“It is an honour to be crowned Large Business of the Year,” said James Rook, CEO. “Being chosen as the winner amongst other highly deserving companies is a fantastic accomplishment.

“Health and social care resourcing is a challenging industry, but one we feel as passionate about now as we did when we launched Sanctuary Personnel in 2006. The award recognises our efforts in never stopping in striving for excellence and strengthening frontline services.

“A huge thank you goes out to our employees for their relentless commitment and to our clients and candidates who enable us to make a positive impact.”

ABOUT THE SPONSOR

MHA Larking Gowen is a longstanding firm first established in East Anglia over 130 years ago. It’s a major regional independent partnership and one of the UK’s top 40 accountancy firms.

The firm is a progressive organisation built on traditional values focused around people and client service, and it values the contribution it makes to the local community through a variety of initiatives.

Whatever you do, whether you’re a large organisation or an individual, MHA Larking Gowen can help you protect your wealth and reach your financial goals.

THE FINALISTS

ADNAMS

Adnams clearly has a high level of trust within the business, built by impressive communication channels creating a great culture. There was a strong level of staff empowerment, while the CSR strategy was excellent, with 1% of profits given to the Community Trust and many local initiatives such as beach cleaning helping local communities.

MORRISON FREIGHT

A local management buyout by the two owners led to incredible revenue and profit growth through the philosophy that “people buy from people”. Working as one team had clearly brought this success, while the team were relatively small, everyone was involved in the decision-making process, creating engagement and commitment right through the organisation.

MUNTONS

People are clearly at the very heart of this business. Over £150,000 is spent on training every year, and the company has a strong health and wellbeing programme, including a canteen and wildlife walks in its 45-acre site. There’s no surprise that some staff have been with Muntons for over 11 years.