Large lorry park set to be built close to A14 and port

PUBLISHED: 06:00 29 February 2020

Operation Stack causes lorries in the Levington area to queue up alongside the road Picture: ARCHANT

Plans for a large new lorry park to be built a few miles from the Port of Felixstowe have been submitted, close to where lorries are occasionally forced to 'stack' on the roadside.

Logistics firm Prologic have proposed building their new complex - which would comprise of 82 lorry parking spaces - on derelict land south of Felixstowe Road in Stratton Hall.

Planning documents submitted to East Suffolk Council say an office block would also be built, along with lighting, CCTV and basic driver facilities.

Access to the lorry park would be via Felixstowe Road, which used to be part of the A45, with the complex sandwiched between the carriageway and the railway line connecting Ipswich and Felixstowe.

Prologic say they expect there to be around 170 lorry movements in and out of the park every week day, mostly concentrated between 4am-7am and 4pm-7pm.

There would also be a shunting shift overnight on week days, which would involve between 15 and 20 movements a night.

A "very limited" number of HGVs could leave or arrive at the park on weekends.

Basic facilities for drivers will also be provided with the construction of a cabin housing showers and a kitchenette.

Prologic say they will attempt to control potential heavy traffic joining Felixstowe Road, which in turn joins the A14.

When the Port of Felixstowe closes in high winds, lorries are frequently forced to queue alongside Felixstowe Road for extended periods - sometimes for a few days.

Operation Stack, as it is known, is not popular with many residents of Levington and Stratton Hall, who say access to their homes and businesses is frequently blocked when the initiative is in effect.

Julian Mann, vice-chairman of Levington and Stratton Hall Parish Council, said: "There are issues with lorries. The roads in the area are not designed for any large vehicles.

"When roads are closed, including the Orwell Bridge, lorry drivers have to find an alternative route and go through the villages.

"The roads are narrow, steep and there are sharp bends. The lorries destroy the villages."

Levington and Stratton Hall Parish Council will discuss the lorry park plans at a forthcoming meeting.

