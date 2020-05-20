When will supermarkets be open over the late May bank holiday?
PUBLISHED: 18:58 20 May 2020
The late May bank holiday is coming up on Monday. If you need to visit a supermarket over the holiday, check the opening times here.
This is your guide to when major supermarkets will be open around Suffolk and north Essex, including Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Asda, Aldi and Lidl, if you need to shop for food, medicine and other essentials.
IPSWICH
Aldi Meredith Road
Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm
Aldi Hines Road
Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm
Aldi Donald Mackintosh Way
Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm
Asda Bury Road
Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm
Asda Stoke Park
Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm
Lidl, Handford Road
Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm
Lidl, Hening Avenue (Ravenswood)
Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm
Marks & Spencer, Westgate Street
Monday, May 25: 10am to 5pm
Morrisons Sproughton Road
Monday, May 25: TBA
Sainsbury’s Hadleigh Road
Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm
Sainsbury’s Warren Heath
Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm
Sainsbury’s, Upper Brook Street
Monday, May 25: 8am to 7pm
Tesco Extra Copdock
Monday, May 25: 8am to 6pm
Waitrose, Futura Park
Monday, May 25: 9am to 6pm
Waitrose, Corn Exchange
Monday, May 25: 9am to 6pm
KESGRAVE
Tesco Metro
Monday, May 25: 7am to 6pm
MARTLESHAM
Aldi
Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm
Marks & Spencer Simply Food
Monday, May 25: 9am to 6pm
Tesco Extra Martlesham
Monday, May 25: 8am to 6pm
BURY ST EDMUNDS
Aldi, Newmarket Road
Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm
Asda
Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm
Marks & Spencer
Monday, May 25: 8am to 6pm
Sainsbury’s
Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm
Tesco
Monday, May 25: 8am to 6pm
Waitrose
Monday, May 25: 9am to 6pm
FELIXSTOWE
Lidl, Langer Road
Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm
Lidl, Haven Exchange
Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm
Morrisons, Grange Farm Avenue
Monday, May 25: TBA
HADLEIGH
Morrisons
Monday, May 25: TBA
HAVERHILL
Aldi
Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm
Sainsbury’s
Friday, May 8: 8am to 8pm
Tesco
Monday, May 25: 8am to 6pm
LOWESTOFT
Asda
Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm
Lidl
Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm
Morrisons, North Quay Retail Park
Monday, May 25: TBA
Morrisons, Tower Road
Monday, May 25: TBA
Tesco superstore, Leisure Way
Monday, May 25: 8am to 6pm
NEWMARKET
Tesco Extra
Monday, May 25: 8am to 6pm
Waitrose
Monday, May 25: 9am to 6pm
SAXMUNDHAM
Tesco
Monday, May 25: 11am to 5pm
Waitrose
Monday, May 25: 9am to 6pm
STOWMARKET
Asda
Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm
East of England Co-op - Combs
Monday, May 25: 7am to 10pm
Lidl
Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm
Tesco
Monday, May 25: 8am to 6pm
SUDBURY
Aldi
Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm
Sainsbury’s
Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm
Tesco
Monday, May 25: 8am to 6pm
WOODBRIDGE
East of England Co-op
Monday, May 25: 7am to 9pm
NORTH ESSEX
BRAINTREE
Lidl
Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm
Marks & Spencer Simply Food, Braintree Retail Park
Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm
Sainsbury’s
Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm
Tesco, town centre
Monday, May 25: 8am to 6pm
Tesco, Marks Farm
Monday, May 25: 8am to 6pm
CLACTON
Aldi
Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm
Asda
Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm
Lidl, Brook Park West
Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm
Lidl, St Osyth Road
Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm
Morrisons, Waterglade Retail Park
Monday, May 25: TBA
Morrisons, Little Clacton
Monday, May 25: TBA
Sainsbury’s
Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm
Tesco Superstore, Brook Retail Park
Monday, May 25: 8am to 6pm
COLCHESTER
Aldi Magdalen Street
Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm
Aldi London Road
Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm
Aldi Cowdray Avenue
Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm
Asda
Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm
Lidl Abbots Road
Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm
Lidl, Gosbecks Road
Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm
Marks & Spencer
Monday, May 25: 10am to 5pm
Sainsbury’s, Priory Walk
Monday, May 25: 8am to 7pm
Sainsbury’s, Stanway
Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm
Tesco Extra Highwoods
Monday, May 25: 8am to 6pm
Tesco Hythe
Monday, May 25: 8am to 6pm
Waitrose
Monday, May 25: 9am to 6pm
FRINTON-ON-SEA
East of England Co-op, Rochford Way
Monday, May 25: 7am to 8pm
HARWICH
Asda
Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm
Morrisons
Monday, May 25: TBA
MANNINGTREE
East of England Co-op
Monday, May 25: 7am to 9pm
WALTON-ON-THE-NAZE
Aldi
Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm
Marks & Spencer
Monday, May 25: 8am to 7pm
WITHAM
Aldi
Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm
Asda
Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm
Morrisons
Monday, May 25: TBA
Tesco
Monday, May 25: 7am to 6pm
