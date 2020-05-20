When will supermarkets be open over the late May bank holiday?

Sainsbury's at Warren Heath, Ipswich Picture: Archant Archant

The late May bank holiday is coming up on Monday. If you need to visit a supermarket over the holiday, check the opening times here.

This is your guide to when major supermarkets will be open around Suffolk and north Essex, including Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Asda, Aldi and Lidl, if you need to shop for food, medicine and other essentials.

IPSWICH

Aldi Meredith Road

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Aldi Hines Road

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Aldi Donald Mackintosh Way

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Asda Bury Road

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Asda Stoke Park

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Lidl, Handford Road

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Lidl, Hening Avenue (Ravenswood)

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Marks & Spencer, Westgate Street

Monday, May 25: 10am to 5pm

Morrisons Sproughton Road

Monday, May 25: TBA

Sainsbury’s Hadleigh Road

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Sainsbury’s Warren Heath

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Sainsbury’s, Upper Brook Street

Monday, May 25: 8am to 7pm

Tesco Extra Copdock

Monday, May 25: 8am to 6pm

Waitrose, Futura Park

Monday, May 25: 9am to 6pm

Waitrose, Corn Exchange

Monday, May 25: 9am to 6pm

KESGRAVE

Tesco Metro

Monday, May 25: 7am to 6pm

MARTLESHAM

Aldi

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Marks & Spencer Simply Food

Monday, May 25: 9am to 6pm

Tesco Extra Martlesham

Monday, May 25: 8am to 6pm

BURY ST EDMUNDS

Aldi, Newmarket Road

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Asda

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Marks & Spencer

Monday, May 25: 8am to 6pm

Sainsbury’s

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Tesco

Monday, May 25: 8am to 6pm

Waitrose

Monday, May 25: 9am to 6pm

FELIXSTOWE

Lidl, Langer Road

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Lidl, Haven Exchange

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Morrisons, Grange Farm Avenue

Monday, May 25: TBA

HADLEIGH

Morrisons

Monday, May 25: TBA

HAVERHILL

Aldi

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Sainsbury’s

Friday, May 8: 8am to 8pm

Tesco

Monday, May 25: 8am to 6pm

LOWESTOFT

Asda

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Lidl

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Morrisons, North Quay Retail Park

Monday, May 25: TBA

Morrisons, Tower Road

Monday, May 25: TBA

Tesco superstore, Leisure Way

Monday, May 25: 8am to 6pm

NEWMARKET

Tesco Extra

Monday, May 25: 8am to 6pm

Waitrose

Monday, May 25: 9am to 6pm

SAXMUNDHAM

Tesco

Monday, May 25: 11am to 5pm

Waitrose

Monday, May 25: 9am to 6pm

STOWMARKET

Asda

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

East of England Co-op - Combs

Monday, May 25: 7am to 10pm

Lidl

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Tesco

Monday, May 25: 8am to 6pm

SUDBURY

Aldi

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Sainsbury’s

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Tesco

Monday, May 25: 8am to 6pm

WOODBRIDGE

East of England Co-op

Monday, May 25: 7am to 9pm

NORTH ESSEX

BRAINTREE

Lidl

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Marks & Spencer Simply Food, Braintree Retail Park

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Sainsbury’s

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Tesco, town centre

Monday, May 25: 8am to 6pm

Tesco, Marks Farm

Monday, May 25: 8am to 6pm

CLACTON

Aldi

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Asda

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Lidl, Brook Park West

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Lidl, St Osyth Road

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Morrisons, Waterglade Retail Park

Monday, May 25: TBA

Morrisons, Little Clacton

Monday, May 25: TBA

Sainsbury’s

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Tesco Superstore, Brook Retail Park

Monday, May 25: 8am to 6pm

COLCHESTER

Aldi Magdalen Street

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Aldi London Road

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Aldi Cowdray Avenue

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Asda

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Lidl Abbots Road

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Lidl, Gosbecks Road

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Marks & Spencer

Monday, May 25: 10am to 5pm

Sainsbury’s, Priory Walk

Monday, May 25: 8am to 7pm

Sainsbury’s, Stanway

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Tesco Extra Highwoods

Monday, May 25: 8am to 6pm

Tesco Hythe

Monday, May 25: 8am to 6pm

Waitrose

Monday, May 25: 9am to 6pm

FRINTON-ON-SEA

East of England Co-op, Rochford Way

Monday, May 25: 7am to 8pm

HARWICH

Asda

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Morrisons

Monday, May 25: TBA

MANNINGTREE

East of England Co-op

Monday, May 25: 7am to 9pm

WALTON-ON-THE-NAZE

Aldi

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Marks & Spencer

Monday, May 25: 8am to 7pm

WITHAM

Aldi

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Asda

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Morrisons

Monday, May 25: TBA

Tesco

Monday, May 25: 7am to 6pm