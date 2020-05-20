E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

When will supermarkets be open over the late May bank holiday?

PUBLISHED: 18:58 20 May 2020

Sainsbury's at Warren Heath, Ipswich Picture: Archant

Sainsbury's at Warren Heath, Ipswich Picture: Archant

Archant

The late May bank holiday is coming up on Monday. If you need to visit a supermarket over the holiday, check the opening times here.

This is your guide to when major supermarkets will be open around Suffolk and north Essex, including Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Asda, Aldi and Lidl, if you need to shop for food, medicine and other essentials.

IPSWICH

Aldi Meredith Road

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Aldi Hines Road

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Aldi Donald Mackintosh Way

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Asda Bury Road

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Asda Stoke Park

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Lidl, Handford Road

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Lidl, Hening Avenue (Ravenswood)

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Marks & Spencer, Westgate Street

Monday, May 25: 10am to 5pm

Morrisons Sproughton Road

Monday, May 25: TBA

Sainsbury’s Hadleigh Road

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Sainsbury’s Warren Heath

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Sainsbury’s, Upper Brook Street

Monday, May 25: 8am to 7pm

Tesco Extra Copdock

Monday, May 25: 8am to 6pm

Waitrose, Futura Park

Monday, May 25: 9am to 6pm

Waitrose, Corn Exchange

Monday, May 25: 9am to 6pm

KESGRAVE

Tesco Metro

Monday, May 25: 7am to 6pm

MARTLESHAM

Aldi

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Marks & Spencer Simply Food

Monday, May 25: 9am to 6pm

Tesco Extra Martlesham

Monday, May 25: 8am to 6pm

BURY ST EDMUNDS

Aldi, Newmarket Road

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Asda

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Marks & Spencer

Monday, May 25: 8am to 6pm

Sainsbury’s

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Tesco

Monday, May 25: 8am to 6pm

Waitrose

Monday, May 25: 9am to 6pm

FELIXSTOWE

Lidl, Langer Road

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Lidl, Haven Exchange

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Morrisons, Grange Farm Avenue

Monday, May 25: TBA

HADLEIGH

Morrisons

Monday, May 25: TBA

HAVERHILL

Aldi

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Sainsbury’s

Friday, May 8: 8am to 8pm

Tesco

Monday, May 25: 8am to 6pm

LOWESTOFT

Asda

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Lidl

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Morrisons, North Quay Retail Park

Monday, May 25: TBA

Morrisons, Tower Road

Monday, May 25: TBA

Tesco superstore, Leisure Way

Monday, May 25: 8am to 6pm

NEWMARKET

Tesco Extra

Monday, May 25: 8am to 6pm

Waitrose

Monday, May 25: 9am to 6pm

SAXMUNDHAM

Tesco

Monday, May 25: 11am to 5pm

Waitrose

Monday, May 25: 9am to 6pm

STOWMARKET

Asda

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

East of England Co-op - Combs

Monday, May 25: 7am to 10pm

Lidl

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Tesco

Monday, May 25: 8am to 6pm

SUDBURY

Aldi

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Sainsbury’s

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Tesco

Monday, May 25: 8am to 6pm

WOODBRIDGE

East of England Co-op

Monday, May 25: 7am to 9pm

NORTH ESSEX

BRAINTREE

Lidl

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Marks & Spencer Simply Food, Braintree Retail Park

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Sainsbury’s

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Tesco, town centre

Monday, May 25: 8am to 6pm

Tesco, Marks Farm

Monday, May 25: 8am to 6pm

CLACTON

Aldi

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Asda

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Lidl, Brook Park West

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Lidl, St Osyth Road

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Morrisons, Waterglade Retail Park

Monday, May 25: TBA

Morrisons, Little Clacton

Monday, May 25: TBA

Sainsbury’s

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Tesco Superstore, Brook Retail Park

Monday, May 25: 8am to 6pm

COLCHESTER

Aldi Magdalen Street

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Aldi London Road

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Aldi Cowdray Avenue

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Asda

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Lidl Abbots Road

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Lidl, Gosbecks Road

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Marks & Spencer

Monday, May 25: 10am to 5pm

Sainsbury’s, Priory Walk

Monday, May 25: 8am to 7pm

Sainsbury’s, Stanway

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Tesco Extra Highwoods

Monday, May 25: 8am to 6pm

Tesco Hythe

Monday, May 25: 8am to 6pm

Waitrose

Monday, May 25: 9am to 6pm

FRINTON-ON-SEA

East of England Co-op, Rochford Way

Monday, May 25: 7am to 8pm

HARWICH

Asda

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Morrisons

Monday, May 25: TBA

MANNINGTREE

East of England Co-op

Monday, May 25: 7am to 9pm

WALTON-ON-THE-NAZE

Aldi

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Marks & Spencer

Monday, May 25: 8am to 7pm

WITHAM

Aldi

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Asda

Monday, May 25: 8am to 8pm

Morrisons

Monday, May 25: TBA

Tesco

Monday, May 25: 7am to 6pm

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘We don’t want kids to be traumatised’ - schools and nurseries on preparing for more children in June

Schools and nurseries are trying to come up with plans for opening up to more children from June 1 Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Return to work after furlough won’t be simple, expert warns

Vicky Webber of Lovewell Blake Picture: PAUL HARRISON PHOTOGRAPHY

Plans for 36,000 homes in Essex ‘garden communities’ found to be unsound by inspector – but link road set for green light

Rosie Pearson, of Campaign Against Urban Sprawl in Essex (CAUSE). Picture: ROSIE PEARSON

Retail chain adopts ‘zero tolerance’ approach as staff spat at and abused

Central England Co-op has rising numbers of staff targeted by customers spitting and coughing at them in recent weeks Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Pair freed after car lands upside down in field quarter mile from road

A farmer assisted police by lifting the damaged car to the nearby road using machinery. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Most Read

‘We don’t want kids to be traumatised’ - schools and nurseries on preparing for more children in June

Schools and nurseries are trying to come up with plans for opening up to more children from June 1 Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Return to work after furlough won’t be simple, expert warns

Vicky Webber of Lovewell Blake Picture: PAUL HARRISON PHOTOGRAPHY

Plans for 36,000 homes in Essex ‘garden communities’ found to be unsound by inspector – but link road set for green light

Rosie Pearson, of Campaign Against Urban Sprawl in Essex (CAUSE). Picture: ROSIE PEARSON

Retail chain adopts ‘zero tolerance’ approach as staff spat at and abused

Central England Co-op has rising numbers of staff targeted by customers spitting and coughing at them in recent weeks Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Pair freed after car lands upside down in field quarter mile from road

A farmer assisted police by lifting the damaged car to the nearby road using machinery. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Post-mortem of newborn baby girl whose body was found at recycling centre inconclusive

A post-mortem examination carried out after the body of a newborn baby was found onsite at Sackers in Needham Market has been inconclusive Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man sustains bruising after ‘scuffle’ near town centre

A man was arrested after the incident in Haverhill. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

League One clubs to vote next week on how to finish season

League One clubs will vote next week on how to finish the season

McDonald’s drive-thru in Ipswich forced to close due to ‘major’ queues

McDonald's in Ravenswood has been forced to close after queing cars caused

Disbelief, denial and misdiagnosis: Suffolk mum’s story of life changing brain injury

Ipswich mum Anna Leggett suffered a brain injury in 2016 but has spoken out about her recovery to raise awareness. Picture: ANNA LEGGETT
Drive 24