Major Suffolk events and festivals to go ahead despite coronavirus fears

PUBLISHED: 16:41 09 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:41 09 March 2020

Latitude Gates Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Major events across Suffolk are set go ahead as planned this summer - despite the number of confirmed UK coronavirus cases rising to 319 today.

Young handler Charlotte Bolderston, aged 6 with Pippet, at the 2019 Suffolk Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNYoung handler Charlotte Bolderston, aged 6 with Pippet, at the 2019 Suffolk Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Organisers of the Suffolk Show, Aldeburgh Festival and Latitude have all confirmed that the virus would not disrupt the events.

A spokesman for Latitude Festival said: 'Despite recent speculation on coronavirus, we are continuing to plan to make this the best Latitude Festival that it can possibly be.

'Until the time that the government tell us we can't, we will continue at full steam ahead and look forward to welcoming all festival-goers in July.'

The festival will take place between July 16-19 - last year, 40,000 people attended.

A statement on the festival's website also states: 'Please be assured that the safety and health of all staff and visitors is our main priority and we are implementing recommendations and instructions appropriately.

'We are closely monitoring official guidance from the World Health Organisation, Public Health England, UK Government, local public health authorities and are working with event promoters and organisers as information evolves.'

Meanwhile, Suffolk Show bosses said they are anxious for clarity on the issue.

A spokeswoman added: 'Based on current UK Government guidelines and advice we continue to prepare for the 2020 Show. We are, as is the case for many, anxious for clarity on the issue and await guidance from the UK Government and their representatives e.g. Public Health England.'

She added that ticket sales have not been affected by the threat of the virus and that the show is insured should it have to be cancelled on government advice, so punters should get their money back.

The Aldeburgh Festival takes place throughout June and this year starts with a concert in Bury St Edmunds.

A spokesman said: 'In common with most venues, we are paying very close attention to the official advice and recommendations of Public Health England and the UK Government.

'Currently there is no advice to cancel events but the situation is developing and this advice may change.

'We will respond to any changes in the official recommendations to make sure that we are compliant and are taking the appropriate actions to keep our audiences, artists and staff safe.'

