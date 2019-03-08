This Suffolk wine has been named one of the best in the world

Lavenham Brook has been awarded a prestigious Gold Medal at the Sommelier Wine Awards 2019.

A fine wine produced in the heart of Suffolk has been named as one of the best in the world.

Lavenham Brook was awarded a prestigious Gold Medal at the Sommelier Wine Awards 2019.

The firm won the highest accolade for its Suffolk Bacchus 2017 - a dry citrusy wine with aromatic notes of jasmine.

All of the judges praised the wine for its outstanding quality, with Bianca Potanza of Bluespoon Andaz Hotel left impressed by its "soft and supple springtime feeling".

Overall, English wine producers won a record breaking five Gold Medals, with sparkling wines as the undisputed winners in this year's Sommelier Wine Awards (SWA).

The categories saw an incredible 75% increase in Gold Medals this year, driven by a powerhouse performance by champagne, which recorded big numbers across all styles, from non-vintage to rosé.

"With spring underway and summer just around the corner, this is great news for bars, hotels and restaurants across the UK," said competition director, Chris Losh.

"Whether they're looking for a budget sparkler or a prestige cuvée champagne, there's a huge variety to choose from."