This Suffolk wine has been named one of the best in the world

PUBLISHED: 11:30 29 May 2019

Lavenham Brook has been awarded a prestigious Gold Medal at the Sommelier Wine Awards 2019.

Lavenham Brook has been awarded a prestigious Gold Medal at the Sommelier Wine Awards 2019.

A fine wine produced in the heart of Suffolk has been named as one of the best in the world.

Lavenham Brook was awarded a prestigious Gold Medal at the Sommelier Wine Awards 2019.

The firm won the highest accolade for its Suffolk Bacchus 2017 - a dry citrusy wine with aromatic notes of jasmine.

All of the judges praised the wine for its outstanding quality, with Bianca Potanza of Bluespoon Andaz Hotel left impressed by its "soft and supple springtime feeling".

Overall, English wine producers won a record breaking five Gold Medals, with sparkling wines as the undisputed winners in this year's Sommelier Wine Awards (SWA).

The categories saw an incredible 75% increase in Gold Medals this year, driven by a powerhouse performance by champagne, which recorded big numbers across all styles, from non-vintage to rosé.

"With spring underway and summer just around the corner, this is great news for bars, hotels and restaurants across the UK," said competition director, Chris Losh.

"Whether they're looking for a budget sparkler or a prestige cuvée champagne, there's a huge variety to choose from."

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

Ipswich Town could be set for £1m+ windfall if Matt Clarke joins Brighton

Matt Clarke was Portsmouth's star man this season as they won the Checkatrade Trophy and finished fourth in league One. Photo: PA

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

Woman cyclist dies in collision with lorry

A woman cyclist has died following a collision with a lorry on St John's Road in Bungay. Picture Google.

