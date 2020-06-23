E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Cinema manager builds “picture palace” in garage during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 07:30 24 June 2020

Wayne Burns, manager of Leiston FIlm Theatre, spent the coronavirus lockdown building a cinema in his garage. Picture: WAYNE BURNS

Wayne Burns, manager of Leiston FIlm Theatre, spent the coronavirus lockdown building a cinema in his garage. Picture: WAYNE BURNS

Wayne Burns

The manager of Suffolk’s oldest cinema kept himself busy during lockdown by building a cinema at home.

Wayne Burns, manager of Leiston FIlm Theatre, spent the coronavirus lockdown building a cinema in his garage. Picture: WAYNE BURNSWayne Burns, manager of Leiston FIlm Theatre, spent the coronavirus lockdown building a cinema in his garage. Picture: WAYNE BURNS

Wayne Burns, general manager of the 105-year-old Leiston Film Theatre, turned his garage into a nine seater cinema.

You may also want to watch:

It includes stage curtains, velour wall drapes and a proscenium arch around the screen.

Wayne Burns, manager of Leiston FIlm Theatre, spent the coronavirus lockdown building a cinema in his garage. Picture: WAYNE BURNSWayne Burns, manager of Leiston FIlm Theatre, spent the coronavirus lockdown building a cinema in his garage. Picture: WAYNE BURNS

MORE: Suffolk cinemas prepare to reopen after lockdown



Mr Burns, who has worked at the Film Theatre for 28 years, said: “I had wanted to undertake this project for a number of years and started getting things together a while ago, but never had the time to embark on actually making it happen.

“The closure of UK cinemas in March provided me with that opportunity. I started my career showing films in the garden shed when I was too young to work in the projection room, so it feels quite ironic that the show goes on, albeit in a garage this now and it’s much posher this time around. It’s a proper picture palace.”

The homemade movie theatre will open in the coming weeks with a screening of the 1957 comedy ‘The Smallest Show on Earth’ for Mr Burns’ bubble of six people.

The film – which the Leiston Film Theatre screened when it originally came out, and has shown several times since – stars Peter Sellers and Margaret Rutherford among others.

It tells the story of a young couple who inherit a tiny tumbledown cinema and their clashes with the owner of the towns much larger cinema, with the rival played by Francis de Wolff.

The Leiston Film Theatre hopes to reopen to the public in early July, with a much reduced seating capacity and a raft of measures in place to ensure social distancing.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

The number of coronavirus deaths in Suffolk neighbourhoods have been revealed. Some members of the public are choosing to wear masks during the pandemic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Air ambulance rushes cyclist to hospital after ‘serious collision’ closes road

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Woman in critical condition and two people arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving

The woman was airlifted to Addenbrooks Hospital in Cambridgeshire by an East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: SIMON PARKER

What were these glowing clouds in the skies of Suffolk?

These noctilucent clouds were spotted over Suffolk on June 21. The clouds glow in the night sky, with noctilucent translating roughly from Latin as 'night shining' Picture: NEIL NORMAN

Most Read

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

The number of coronavirus deaths in Suffolk neighbourhoods have been revealed. Some members of the public are choosing to wear masks during the pandemic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Air ambulance rushes cyclist to hospital after ‘serious collision’ closes road

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Woman in critical condition and two people arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving

The woman was airlifted to Addenbrooks Hospital in Cambridgeshire by an East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: SIMON PARKER

What were these glowing clouds in the skies of Suffolk?

These noctilucent clouds were spotted over Suffolk on June 21. The clouds glow in the night sky, with noctilucent translating roughly from Latin as 'night shining' Picture: NEIL NORMAN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Police on the scene of ‘serious incident’ in Ipswich

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

Man, 56, confronted by online ‘paedophile hunters’ appears in court

Leonardo Boucheron appeared at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Cinema manager builds “picture palace” in garage during lockdown

Wayne Burns, manager of Leiston FIlm Theatre, spent the coronavirus lockdown building a cinema in his garage. Picture: WAYNE BURNS

Sweet shop sees huge rise in sales during coronavirus crisis

Sweeties has continued to deliver during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: VANESSA KISBY

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt praises school for giving ‘lifeline’ to the disadvantaged

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt visited Copleston High School's new building. Picture: TOM HUNT MP