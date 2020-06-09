E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘The wars couldn’t stop us but the virus could’ – Suffolk’s oldest cinema planning to reopen

PUBLISHED: 17:44 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:44 09 June 2020

The 105-year-old cinema did not close during either of the World Wars but was forced to close by coronavirus Picture: LEISTON FILM THEATRE

The 105-year-old cinema did not close during either of the World Wars but was forced to close by coronavirus Picture: LEISTON FILM THEATRE

Leiston Film Theatre

Leiston Film Theatre, Suffolk’s oldest cinema, is planning to reopen to the public in July after nearly three months of lockdown.

The capacity of Leiston Film Theatre will fall from 253 to 60 under the social distancing guidelines Picture: LEISTON FILM THEATREThe capacity of Leiston Film Theatre will fall from 253 to 60 under the social distancing guidelines Picture: LEISTON FILM THEATRE

Since the cinema closed in March, Wayne Burns, the cinema’s manager and only full-time member of staff, has been planning its reopening.

He said: “It was our decision to close – we wanted to do the right thing by our staff and customers – but then that day the prime minister announced that everything had to close.

“And then we started preparing to reopen the day after.

“Other than refurbishments or building works, this is the first time the venue has been closed in its 105-year history – the wars couldn’t stop us but the virus could.”

Leiston Film Theatre is planning to reopen July 5. Picture: LEISTON FILM THEATRELeiston Film Theatre is planning to reopen July 5. Picture: LEISTON FILM THEATRE

MORE: Wayne Burns’s new book looks at its first 100 years of Leiston Film Theatre

You may also want to watch:

The 11 part-time members of staff were furloughed after the cinema closed, leaving Mr Burns to come up with the plan for reopening.

Under social distancing guidelines only 60 of the 253 seats will be used, popcorn will only be available in bags, ticket stubs will not be torn, and there will one entrance for pre-booked tickets and another for the box office.

Films that were scheduled to be released early in year have been moved back, but a grand re-opening on Sunday, July 5 is still promised.

“We’re hoping to have our programme sorted by the end of this week but we’ll open back up with some recent films, some classic films and some special events.

“We are actually producing a live show because a lot of my entertainment pals have got no work so we’re working on putting shows together which we are calling ‘social distancing delights’ which use two performers, one doing the first half and one doing the second.

“Most distributors have moved their films back to the end of July or August, and then September really is where it gets busy. The latter part of the year has got a lot of big films like the new James Bond, which we were due to show in April. Hopefully they’ll entice people back into the cinema.”

While the cinema will not make as much money when it reopens due to social distancing, it has committed to not increasing ticket prices for a year.

“How we’ll cope financially is a bit of an unknown entity. But 60 seats are better than none.

“The seating capacity is what it is but it’s important to put people before profit.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Air ambulance called to collision between Audi and motorcycle

All emergency services attended the accident in Bedfield Road, Earl Soham. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Woman saved from water after trying to rescue dog

A person was trapped after saving a dog from a ditch in Woodbridge. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Roads and junctions set to be shut as Suffolk boosts walking and cycling

More cycle lanes - and other road changes - are to be put in place in Suffolk towns to encourage people to walk and cycle Picture: GETTY IMAGES./ISTOCKPHOTO

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Air ambulance called to collision between Audi and motorcycle

All emergency services attended the accident in Bedfield Road, Earl Soham. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Woman saved from water after trying to rescue dog

A person was trapped after saving a dog from a ditch in Woodbridge. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Roads and junctions set to be shut as Suffolk boosts walking and cycling

More cycle lanes - and other road changes - are to be put in place in Suffolk towns to encourage people to walk and cycle Picture: GETTY IMAGES./ISTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Woman and two men face trial over alleged kidnapping

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Woman saved from water after trying to rescue dog

A person was trapped after saving a dog from a ditch in Woodbridge. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man died from injuries after hit-and-run involving Pete Doherty’s manager a decade ago, inquest hears

Chris Corder died from injuries he suffered after being hit by a car being driven by Pete Doherty's manager while handing out newsletters in Benton Street. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Bomb disposal called to Suffolk college after grenade discovered

Police were called to reports of a Second World War grenade which was dug up in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ST EDMUNDSBURY POLICE

Death threat prisoner’s second walk-out an ‘act of self-sabotage’

Scott Chandler walked out of Hollesley Bay prison between roll calls Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24