First look at houses in former Leiston Grammar School

One of the homes in the Leiston School development has now been completed and is on the market with Flick and Son. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The first of 11 home built inside the former Leiston Grammar School has hit the market.

The three bedroom mews house is the first property completed on the Waterloo Avenue site by Hertfordshire-based developers Western Homes Development. It is on the market for £290,000.

Downstairs it features two bedrooms, a bathroom and a double height living and dining room.

A mezzanine floor installed by developers above the kitchen contains a master bedroom and en-suite bathroom.

The first home is located in the old cookery classroom, others will be located throughout the school – including in what was the art classroom and the former school hall.

According to Alde Valley Suffolk Family History Group, the school opened in 1909.

At first it served as a Higher Elementary School. In 1945, it became Leiston Grammar School as the 11-plus exam was brought in.

Then in 1973, it became Leiston Middle School and most recently it was used as a sixth form centre.

But in 2012 it closed and lay empty for several years until it was bought by its current owners in 2018.

The 11 properties are being built in two phases. The developers hope to be able to finish the first phase of five units by the end of the year before starting on the second phase.

The developers are planning for some of the six properties in the second phase to have roof terrace gardens.

Throughout the project as many original features as possible have been preserved. These include brass fittings on the mullioned windows, open fireplaces and internal windows.

All of the 11 homes will be allocated two off-road parking spaces.

The property is being marketed by Flick & Son.

Renders of the 11 homes on the site of the former Leiston Grammar School on Waterloo Avenue, Leiston, Suffolk Picture: APS DESIGN ASSOCIATES LTD Renders of the 11 homes on the site of the former Leiston Grammar School on Waterloo Avenue, Leiston, Suffolk Picture: APS DESIGN ASSOCIATES LTD

