Sizewell B welcomes new boss

Robert Gunn, the new station director at Sizewell B Picture: EDF www.jonathon.co, edf

Suffolk’s nuclear power plant has a new station director.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Robert Gunn has been put in charge at Sizewell B following the promotion of Paul Morton to chief nuclear officer.

Mr Gunn was with Torness power station in Scotland for 29 years where he was the station director before taking up the same post at the Leiston station in October 2020.

“I am proud to join the Sizewell B team here in Suffolk that operate the UK’s only pressurised water reactor,” he said.

You may also want to watch:

MORE – Port haulage operator set to expand after taking on container business

“The station is a place of secure, skilled long-term employment for local people and plays a crucial role in helping the UK tackle climate change through its low carbon electricity generation.

“I look forward to working alongside the Sizewell C project so we can realise more employment, skills and training opportunities for the communities we serve and an even greater step forward to meeting our climate change commitments.”

Mr Gunn has a first-class honours degree in physics with management studies. and a post-graduate degree with distinction in engineering and project management.

He is a chartered physicist and a chartered engineer. He is married with three sons aged 24, 21 and 17 and enjoys cycling, circuit training, walking his dog, gardening and spending time with his family.

Sizewell B – which has been operational for 25 years – employs 550 staff and 250 contractors and is worth £40m every year to the local economy, say owners EDF.