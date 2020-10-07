E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Sizewell B welcomes new boss

PUBLISHED: 16:42 07 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:42 07 October 2020

Robert Gunn, the new station director at Sizewell B Picture: EDF

Robert Gunn, the new station director at Sizewell B Picture: EDF

www.jonathon.co, edf

Suffolk’s nuclear power plant has a new station director.

Robert Gunn has been put in charge at Sizewell B following the promotion of Paul Morton to chief nuclear officer.

Mr Gunn was with Torness power station in Scotland for 29 years where he was the station director before taking up the same post at the Leiston station in October 2020.

“I am proud to join the Sizewell B team here in Suffolk that operate the UK’s only pressurised water reactor,” he said.

You may also want to watch:

MORE – Port haulage operator set to expand after taking on container business

“The station is a place of secure, skilled long-term employment for local people and plays a crucial role in helping the UK tackle climate change through its low carbon electricity generation.

“I look forward to working alongside the Sizewell C project so we can realise more employment, skills and training opportunities for the communities we serve and an even greater step forward to meeting our climate change commitments.”

Mr Gunn has a first-class honours degree in physics with management studies. and a post-graduate degree with distinction in engineering and project management.

He is a chartered physicist and a chartered engineer. He is married with three sons aged 24, 21 and 17 and enjoys cycling, circuit training, walking his dog, gardening and spending time with his family.

Sizewell B – which has been operational for 25 years – employs 550 staff and 250 contractors and is worth £40m every year to the local economy, say owners EDF.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk brewer Greene King to shut 26 sites and axe 800 staff

Greene King is to close 26 sites and make 800 staff redundant because of the 10pm curfew Picture: ADAM SMY

Mark Heath: Football is nothing without fans - so let them back in, Boris

EADT and Ipswich Star sports editor Mark Heath argues that Boris Johnson should let small numbers of football fans back into games Picture: ARCHANT/PA

Education leader sees Suffolk college at the centre of revitalizing Lowestoft’s economy

The Lowestoft Drifter Dauntless Star discharging her 156-cran catch in November 1962, on a day when more than 1000 cran of herring were landed. PHOTO: EADT

Sizewell B welcomes new boss

Robert Gunn, the new station director at Sizewell B Picture: EDF

Former pub landlord and lady celebrate 60 years of happy marriage

Former Newbourne Fox owners Ann and Barry Hedges are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND