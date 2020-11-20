Nuclear apprentice Beth powers through to scoop national award

Sizewell B's Beth gant who has been crowned EDF fleet wise apprentice of the year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Sizewell B apprentice Beth Gant has been crowned EDF fleet-wide apprentice of the year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Leiston nuclear power station worker was picked from 45 graduating apprentices across the energy giant’s UK workforce. All will join EDF power stations.

Beth studied for her GCSEs at Westbourne Academy in Ipswich and went on to study maths, biology and politics A-Levels at Colchester Sixth Form College. She then decided to travel and work in retail while she thought about what she want to do for a long term career.

You may also want to watch:

MORE — Hourly-paid Lidl staff celebrate £8m wage boost

“I knew I didn’t want to go to uni after my A-Levels so took the time to think about what I wanted to do next. I liked the idea of hands on learning so began to look into local apprenticeships,” she said.

“My dad is an electrical engineer and I liked the sound of what he did so began to look for apprenticeships in that area.”

Beth discovered the EDF engineering apprenticeships and following a successful application started on the four year programme in 2016. She has now secured a job as a mechanical naintenance technician.

“I’m very proud to have been chosen to win this award,” she said. “It is great recognition for the work that I have put into the apprenticeship and the extra-curricular activities that I have taken part in. I now hope that I can further my career within the company and reach my full potential in the years to come.”

The 45 apprentices were the ninth cohort to graduate from the fleet scheme after spending their first two years at HMS Sultan in Portsmouth, giving them foundations in various disciplines.