Suffolk mum to open new high street shop

PUBLISHED: 10:35 31 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:35 31 January 2020

Amanda Lewis and her son William ready to open the shop next month Picture: AMANDA LEWIS

A brand new eco friendly shop is set to open its doors in a Suffolk market town next month.

A number of zero waste products will be sold by the shop Picture: AMANDA LEWIS

Refill will be the latest independent retailer to join Leiston High Street when it opens in mid February.

The shop will sell a range of zero waste goods and cupboard ingredients, to help consumers reduce their reliance on plastic.

The business is owned by mum and life-long Leiston resident Amanda Lewis.

Miss Lewis has long been interested in the zero waste lifestyle.

Travel cups are among the items which will be sold in the shop Picture: AMANDA LEWIS

"Since having my son four and a half years ago, I became part of a group that is more eco-minded online," said Miss Lewis.

"Through having my son, I realised that I wanted to leave a better world for him.

"I wanted to start shopping at a zero waste shop."

Unfortunately, the nearest such shops would require Miss Lewis to drive to them.

"Which defeats the point of it," said Miss Lewis.

It was this desire combined with wanting to get back to work that led to Miss Lewis deciding to open her very own zero waste business.

"I have been looking to go back to work and find something that would fit around my son's hours," said Miss Lewis.

"So I thought I could work for myself."

Miss Lewis has spent the last six months or so bringing her business plan to life and is now putting the final touches to the shop itself.

"I have a background in retail," said Miss Lewis.

"I managed a shop for 10 years but now I will do it all for myself."

Refill will start by stocking a number of household products and toiletries before expanding to sell dried cupboard ingredients over time.

Miss Lewis said that changes towards more environmentally friendly shopping habits were helping business like hers.

"People want a different way of shopping," said Miss Lewis.

"They can't do that in supermarkets and now it's becoming a bit more mainstream."

Of all her products, there is one that stands out for Miss Lewis.

"When I first started out it was the insulated travel cup," said Miss Lewis.

"As a mum you never get a hot cup of tea so that's probably my favourite thing."

Refill is due to open at 30 High Street, Leiston, later next month.

