Snack maker ditches plastic pots as consumer demand for minimal packaging grows

A Suffolk seed snacks maker has rebranded its products, focusing on their health and flavour.

Leiston-based Munchy Seeds has also ditched its plastic pots in favour of resealable pouches and snack packs using more than 60% less plastic to reflect shoppers' concerns over packaging.

It has also launched new roasted seed mixes and an "eye-catching and characterful" new brand identity.

Munchy Sees, which was launched in 1999 by Crispin and Lucinda Clay, says it aims to reposition its brand with health and flavour-focused consumers "who want to enjoy nutritious and delicious snacks as a part of their everyday diet".

Its new flavours - Sweet Chilli, Mega Omega, Salted Caramel, Honey Roasted and Warm Cinnamon - are being sold in three pack sizes.

"Today the world of healthy snacking is more functional, complicated and worthy than ever, yet seeds remain synonymous with goodness, nutrition and health," said Lucinda Clay, co-founder Munchy Seeds.

"Snacking shouldn't be boring and it shouldn't be considered a diet supplement or a mini meal; snacking should be impulsive, enjoyable and fulfilling and bring you joy."