Vacated Suffolk town pub ‘with potential’ goes up for sale

The Volunteer Inn in Leiston is up for sale Picture: SIDNEY PHILLIPS Archant

New tenants are being sought for a long standing Suffolk pub which its sellers say has the potential to become an eatery.

The bar at the Volunteer Inn in Leiston is currently vacant Picture: SIDNEY PHILLIPS The bar at the Volunteer Inn in Leiston is currently vacant Picture: SIDNEY PHILLIPS

The Volunteer pub, formerly known as the Volunteer Arms, in Haylings Road, Leiston, has gone on the market with the leasehold on offer for £15,000.

The pub is currently empty have most recently been tenanted earlier this year.

It’s hoped that new owners can be found to buy the property leasehold with rent for the property set to cost £18,000 per year.

The pub includes a u-shaped bar area which can seat 60 people as well as a pool table.

Patio round the back of the Volunteer Inn in Leiston Picture:SIDNEY PHILLIPS Patio round the back of the Volunteer Inn in Leiston Picture:SIDNEY PHILLIPS

There is also a basement cellar, commercial kitchen and store room.

Outside there is a patio for customers as well as a number of outbuildings.

As well as commercial space the pub also comes with accommodation above.

The first floor is home to three double bedrooms, two single bedrooms, a lounge and bathroom.

Of late the pub has only been used to sell drinks, despite having a commercial kitchen.

The agents selling the pub, Sidney Phillips, say that they believe with minor refurbishment the pub could be brought back into use.

“The unused kitchen could be utilised to create a food menu potentially attracting a new clientele and income source,” read the particulars.

The pub has closed a number of times in the past few years most notably in October 2014 and September 2016.

According to the list those selling the building are hoping to find people interested in taking on the site for a longer time frame.

“Our client is now looking for an enthusiastic long term tenant who can create and maintain a successful business within the premises,” read the listing.