Retail chain introduces cough-proof screens at checkouts in coronavirus outbreak
PUBLISHED: 09:50 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:09 24 March 2020
Lidl
A food retailing giant is set to install cough and sneeze-proof checkout protection screens across all its stores nationwide.
The move comes in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, with thousands of the screens being rolled out across its stores in order to protect staff and customers.
Lidl has stores across Suffolk and north Essex, including in Ipswich, Harwich, Felixstowe, Stowmarket, Colchester, Beccles, Lowestoft and Haverhill.
The chain’s UK boss, Christian Härtnagel, said: “The safety of our colleagues and customers continues to be a key priority for us, which is why all of our stores here in Great Britain will be fitted with protection screens at checkouts.
“We hope that this additional safeguard will help to provide extra reassurance for those both working and shopping in our stores.
“We are eternally grateful to all of our store teams who are working hard every day to support their communities. And, we would once again like to thank customers for their consideration during this very challenging time.”
The chain has already announced that it is creating up to 2,500 new store jobs.
