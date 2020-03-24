Retail chain introduces cough-proof screens at checkouts in coronavirus outbreak

The new cough and sneeze-proof screens being introduced at Lidl checkouts Picture: LIDL Lidl

A food retailing giant is set to install cough and sneeze-proof checkout protection screens across all its stores nationwide.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The move comes in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, with thousands of the screens being rolled out across its stores in order to protect staff and customers.

Lidl has stores across Suffolk and north Essex, including in Ipswich, Harwich, Felixstowe, Stowmarket, Colchester, Beccles, Lowestoft and Haverhill.

MORE – Petrol prices tumble across Suffolk after row between oil producers

The chain’s UK boss, Christian Härtnagel, said: “The safety of our colleagues and customers continues to be a key priority for us, which is why all of our stores here in Great Britain will be fitted with protection screens at checkouts.

“We hope that this additional safeguard will help to provide extra reassurance for those both working and shopping in our stores.

“We are eternally grateful to all of our store teams who are working hard every day to support their communities. And, we would once again like to thank customers for their consideration during this very challenging time.”

The chain has already announced that it is creating up to 2,500 new store jobs.

Sign up for latest news alerts here