Retailer spreads a lidl love on Valentines Day at the opening of its new supermarket

PUBLISHED: 11:34 14 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:34 14 February 2019

Opening of the new Lidl store in Clacton on Sea, Essex, 14th February 2019. Picture: Tony Kershaw, SWNS

© SWNS

Lidl finally opened the doors to its new supermarket today - its second in a town which is also home to two Aldi stores.

Lidl UK opened its new supermarket on Brook Park West in Clacton-on-Sea at 8am this morning.

The new supermarket on Brook Park West in Clacton-on-Sea will be the second Lidl in the Essex seaside town, as Lidl already has a store on St Osyth Rd, as well as down the road in Harwich.

The new supermarket forms part of the company’s ongoing expansion and regeneration plans in the UK and has created up to 40 new jobs for the local community.

MORE: German supermarket wars: Find out who is gaining territory in Suffolk and North Essex

The store has a 1325m² sales area and features facilities such as an in-store bakery, longer-style tills with dual packing, customer toilets, baby changing and ample parking for both cars and bicycles.

Customers can sample some of Lidl’s products throughout the day, along with deals on selected products for the first week of opening. These include a pressure washer (£49.99, RRP £89.99) from Thursday 14th February, an overlock sewing machine (£79, RRP £119) from Friday and an espresso machine (£29.99, RRP £49.99) from Saturday.

Lidl is squaring up to Aldi in Clacton, which has a supermarket on Pier Avenue and recently opened another in nearby Walton-on-the-Naze.

Lidl UK’s regional head of property, Andrew Hodgkinson said: “We would like to thank all those who have played a part in bringing this new Lidl store to Clacton-on-Sea. It is great for us to be able to create more jobs and investment opportunities in the area, and we can’t wait to start serving our multi-award winning products to the local community.”

Lidl’s ongoing success shows no signs of slowing, with the latest Kantar Worldpanel results highlighting Lidl’s continued success with increased sales year on year and market share high of 5.4%.

The German discounter is now the UK’s fastest-growing supermarket, increasing the pressure on Britain’s Big Four – Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Morrisons.

Aldi and Lidl now account for almost £1 in every £8 spent in Britain’s supermarkets, up from £1 in £25 a decade ago.

